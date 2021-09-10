Simpson, known for her consistency, didn’t qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which sparked a change inside of her. Suddenly Simpson — a fan favorite who didn’t think of leaving the track before the coronavirus pandemic began — said the idea of running the 1,500 meters was "anathema” to her.
While she credits her marriage, Christian faith and coaches as the positive vibes that keep her going, Simpson said the influx of support after failing to qualify felt like an additional gift to her.
“I can’t express how significant it has felt in the last few months, just the idea that all of this is going to amount to something greater than just one person pounding the roads for a decade,” Simpson said.
Marcus Allen-Hille, her physiotherapist in Boulder, Colo., said Simpson’s focus on the preparation itself makes her a unique case study. It’s also the key to understanding why she wanted to make such a drastic pivot at age 35, more than a decade into her professional career.
“She just doesn’t see things as ‘fixed on a goal’ and ‘fixated on a particular point in time,’ ” Allen-Hille said. “Each moment for her, it’s just part of that aspiration. She incorporates the road itself as part of the process.”
According to Simpson and her coaches, her mind-set can oscillate between irrational confidence and acute self-awareness. Just this past year, Simpson said she watched the U.S. Open and thought she “could probably be really good” at tennis if she started at a young age. She then laughed and clarified that she has never played in her life.
“So I don't think that I would ever hold myself back initially from thinking that I could do this 10 mile,” Simpson said.
Since deciding in mid-August to race the ten-miler, Simpson has trained in Boulder and hasn’t changed much from her middle-distance preparation. In the days that lead up to the race, the nerves still lurk. She has never run this hard for 50 minutes — ever. She’ll learn if she’s good at it at the same time everyone else does.
“What I’m able to do at 10 miles in the context of my career is irrelevant,” Simpson said. “How well can I bounce back after disappointment; what I can keep pouring into my craft after something went wrong; those are the things that I’m going to measure the past few months by.”
