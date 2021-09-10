As Finnegan inched into the league, Tanner Rainey was often referred to as Washington’s next closer. But Rainey’s season has been one injury after another. He missed a bulk of spring training with a strained muscle near his right collarbone. He missed a stretch between May and June when he had to quarantine as an unvaccinated close contact to a teammate who tested positive for the coronavirus. He missed almost all of July with a stress reaction in his right tibia, returned for one appearance and was sent down to the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings.