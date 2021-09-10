Every spring, Anthony Pecorella and his family attended a football game in Brooklyn. A young Pecorella, whose head reached his dad’s hip, wore a jersey that matched his father’s No. 71 and stood with him for the coin toss. For a few years after his dad retired from the semiprofessional team, he still played in this annual game against the New York City Fire Department because of what it meant. The family never missed this game, even once Pecorella’s dad, also named Anthony, migrated to the stands to watch with the small crowd. And as Pecorella grew up, he learned why this game mattered so much to his dad and everyone else.