“I think for us, it’s unique,” Campbell said, “because, you know, there are other teams, our conference, and out there, they can play their C game, and they’ve got some human erasers … and their human erasers take over at some point in the game, and they win the football game. At Iowa State, we can’t do that. We literally have to play to a recipe of success, and we have to find that recipe week in and week out, and sometimes it may change within the game, but we’ve got to find it and use it to win each game.”