So it was Suero, working the 10th after pitching the ninth — trying to strand an automatic runner, no less — who yielded a walk-off single to Pederson. Suero plunked Austin Riley in a 3-2 count, then struck out Adam Duvall, before Pederson buried the Nationals for good. They haven’t won a three-game series since Aug. 1.
“Our bullpen was down, as you could see. We only had a few guys,” said Manager Dave Martinez. “These guys battled their butts off, pitching in a tough moment, and I thought they did well.”
“I knew the situation with our bullpen. It was taxed quite a bit,” added Suero. “So I knew I probably would get extended a little, and all I did was try to help out as much as I can.”
Long before the end, though, Freddie Freeman, noted Nationals killer, tangled an already complicated task for the Nationals (58-82). They wished for Erick Fedde to go seven innings to save their gasping. But with one out in the fourth, Freeman battled Fedde for 10 pitches, halting his efficiency.
Freeman watched three balls to start the at-bat. He fouled off a sinker, cutter, sinker, cutter, sinker and curve, in that order, all in or right around the zone. And when Fedde threw a low-and-in cutter, dotting the corner, Freeman lifted it to the left-center wall, maybe six feet from a home run.
A batter later, Riley smacked another double, only the third hit off Fedde, to even the score. That would become a recurring theme. On Wednesday, Sean Nolin, Washington’s starter, was ejected after just eight pitches once umpires deemed he intentionally threw at Freeman. So Patrick Murphy, Andrés Machado, Thompson, Austin Voth, Suero and Kyle Finnegan had to cover the final 8⅔ innings of a tight win.
Clay, one of three relievers who didn’t appear in that game, loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh Thursday, yielding a single before issuing two walks. Thompson, who threw 11 pitches Wednesday, the fewest of any reliever, replaced Clay and did a magic trick. A grounder to first led to a double play turned by Ryan Zimmerman and Keibert Ruiz, ending in Luis García. A second grounder was tipped by Thompson, altering its path, until García scooped it on the run and glove-flipped to Zimmerman.
Thompson clapped his glove by the mound. García clenched a fist and yelled. In the next half, the 21-year-old took a 448-foot solo shot to center, rocking Richard Rodriguez’s fastball. Thompson had a slim lead to protect. But pushed to a second inning, he was on the wrong end of Freeman’s sky-scraping, score-knotting homer to right. Then Duvall went deep to flip the game again.
Martinez had asked Nolin and Josh Rogers, a depth starter expected to join the rotation soon, if they could chip in Thursday. These were small acts of desperation. Around 4:45 p.m., less than three hours before first pitch, Martinez didn’t know who was able to pitch.
“Good question,” he said with a laugh, adding that seven or eight innings from Fedde would be ideal. Seven was always possible. Eight was a pipe dream, offered in jest. And Fedde lasted six, logging 108 pitches, beat by two homers from Stephen Vogt, a light-hitting catcher, and another from Jorge Soler. Fedde yielded one run in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth.
“We just made some mistakes pitching-wise, and I talk about it all the time: You can’t make mistakes to good hitters,” Martinez said, referring specifically to Fedde’s pitch selection on the homers. “I mean, as you can see tonight, they hit them a long way.”
But Washington’s offense kept up. Juan Soto and García made sure of it. Soto, 22, had two singles, was intentionally walked twice and scored two runs. García, 21, smacked a double and that towering homer and made a pair of sweet plays at second, adding a basket catch to help Suero through the ninth. And in the ninth, after Freeman and Duvall homered, Lane Thomas led off with a triple and crossed home once Ozzie Albies threw wide of Freeman, keeping the Braves from turning a night-ending double play.
Josh Bell slid in headfirst to beat the errant throw. Freeman nearly made a lunging pick in the dirt. Dust was everywhere, hazing the moment, until the action veered to extras. Once there, the Nationals stranded their automatic runner in the top of the 10th. Suero, coming off 14 pitches on Wednesday, faced Jorge Soler to start the bottom half and issued a walk. Freeman then lifted a fly ball that moved Albies, the automatic runner, to third before Pederson knocked him in with two outs.
Alberto Baldonado, a lefty who could have matched up with Freeman in the eighth or 10th — or with Pederson before Suero tied a season-high at 36 pitches — was unavailable despite not pitching Wednesday. Ryne Harper also didn’t appear in either contest. The Braves gained another game on the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. And on the Nationals, too, who are 16½ behind.
“Hey, we battled back,” Martinez said to open his postgame remarks. “That’s all we can do.”