You can also use a variation of a parlay bet called a teaser, in which bettors can move the point spread a fixed amount of points in their favor, generally 6, 6½ or 7 points. Using the 6-point variation as an example, a team favored by 7 becomes favored by 1, while an underdog getting 4 points now gets 10. The number of legs (wagers) in the teaser bet determines the odds of the parlay, and all of the wagers involved must win in order for the teaser bet to cash. Two-team teasers typically pay -120 and three-team teasers usually pay +160, although there is some deviation from that, so be sure to shop around to get the best price and odds. (The advice to shop around goes for any bet, really.) The prices below are available at many U.S. sportsbooks.