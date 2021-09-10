“This feels different, really historic,” one Jaguars fan crowed after Lawrence was selected first in April. “This finally feels like this is going to be our guy. It feels like it can’t miss.”
It’s just that the history of first-round quarterbacks shows that it very much can miss.
For now, Lawrence, Wilson (the No. 2 pick) and Jones (No. 15) are set to start right away Sunday, and it’s not expected to take long before Lance (No. 3) and Fields (No. 11) are thrust into action. Perhaps as remarkable as the fact that five quarterbacks were selected in the top 15 of the draft is that, since then, each has created almost universally positive buzz in offseason practices, training camp and preseason games.
Touted as a once-in-a-decade prospect, Lawrence has thus far mostly looked the part, while Wilson has quieted his doubters and Jones played so well that New England cut ties with incumbent starting quarterback Cam Newton. A finger injury is just about the only thing that has slowed Lance’s seemingly inevitable march to taking the top spot on San Francisco’s depth chart from Jimmy Garoppolo, and many in Chicago are impatient to end the Andy Dalton era before it even begins, lest he stall Fields’s upward trajectory.
But things can quickly go awry.
In 2018, the draft also featured five first-round quarterbacks. Three members of that group — the Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield, the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen and the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson — have panned out, but the Jets’ Sam Darnold and the Arizona Cardinals’ Josh Rosen fared much more poorly and are no longer with the teams that drafted them.
The outcome was even worse for the Class of 1999, the only other time in the past three decades that five quarterbacks went in the first round. Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb, Akili Smith, Daunte Culpepper and Cade McNown were selected in the top 12, but only McNabb and Culpepper avoided the dreaded “bust” label.
It goes much deeper than that, though. Of the 74 quarterbacks drafted in the first round between 1990 and 2018, just 25 could be reasonably viewed as a non-bust, according to an analysis that used these criteria:
- To be considered a successful draft pick, a quarterback must have played a minimum of six seasons for his original team, with an average passer rating of at least 80.0 or at least three Pro Bowl nods.
- If a quarterback did not last that long with his original squad, he could still be considered a success if he played well enough to have warranted significant draft compensation in a trade, or if he was drafted within the past six years and is still with his original team.
Of the quarterbacks taken during that span in the top 15, meaning they were generally better prospects than counterparts selected closer to the end of the first round, 34 of 55 still ranged from disappointments to outright disasters. That group includes Jared Goff and Alex Smith at one end and notorious names such as Ryan Leaf and JaMarcus Russell at the other.
Of greatest pertinence to expectations for this year’s crop is that, going back to 1990, in every year except for one in which multiple quarterbacks were drafted in the first round, at least one of those quarterbacks flamed out with his original team. Matt Ryan and Joe Flacco provided the exception in 2008, but they were the only first-rounders that year, limiting the chances of a bust.
So what are the chances that Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields and Jones all hit? Past results would say almost nil, but at least one NFL analyst can see it happening.
“I think you would still have to say the odds say that at least one of the [five first-round quarterbacks] will bust, but I do agree that this group seems a lot more likely to buck that trend than other classes,” Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus said via email. “… It’s not that they’re each flawless, but none of their drawbacks or weaknesses seem to outweigh their positives, and preseason has done nothing to make you think any of the five doesn’t have what it takes.
“I think history, and just the rate of quarterbacks translating to the NFL, says one or more of them WILL fail to deliver,” Monson continued, “but I wouldn’t even want to single one of them out as likely to fit that billing.”
The 2021 class is already unusual in that, for the first time in NFL history, there were as many quarterbacks drafted in the first round as in all six of the subsequent rounds. In fairness, the NFL shortened its draft in 1993 from 12 rounds, and the six quarterbacks who famously went in the first round in 1983 were twice as many as were drafted between Rounds 2 and 7.
Of those six, John Elway, Jim Kelly and Dan Marino went on to the Hall of Fame, and Ken O’Brien had a very solid NFL career. That provides a precedent and some reason to feel optimistic that this year’s group could be another rare class in which at least four first-rounders also end up as successes.
And if history insists that one of the five simply must be a bust, well, fans of the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers, Bears and Patriots can certainly go into this season eagerly hoping it’s not their guy.