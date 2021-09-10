“I always give my best, but I feel like I didn't leave my heart on the court in Melbourne,” said Medvedev, who has a 3-5 record against Djokovic. “That's what I'm going to try to do on Arthur Ashe with hopefully 100 percent of [the] fans. No matter the score, I'm just going to turn up the heat, if I can say, and try to do my best, even more than what I did in Melbourne.”