“2019 didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but a lot of times I always think to myself, ‘Man, there’s only four teams in the whole state of Maryland that end the season on a positive note,’ ” said Kelley, a career support teacher at Quince Orchard. “The other 185 schools are thinking, ‘Dang, what could I have done differently?’ If you’re not asking yourself those questions, you’re not ever going to be good.”