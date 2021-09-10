But the coronavirus pandemic disrupted that structure when it closed schools 18 months ago. Kelley was stuck in his home, and with the Cougars’ undefeated season ending in the Maryland 4A semifinals four months earlier, Kelley struggled to clear football from his mind.
“We’ve been asking ourselves that question for almost two years: Why did this happen, and how can we fix it?” Kelley said.
Finally, Kelley and the No. 7 Cougars are addressing those concerns in pursuit of a state title. Quince Orchard has won its first two games, including a 20-13 home victory over Paint Branch on Friday night. For the Cougars to accomplish their goal, though, a lot needs to change between Friday and December, Kelley said.
In 2019, Quince Orchard seemed primed for another championship run after winning 10 of its first 12 games by 34 or more points. Then rival Northwest exploited the Cougars’ run defense in its state semifinal victory in November.
“2019 didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but a lot of times I always think to myself, ‘Man, there’s only four teams in the whole state of Maryland that end the season on a positive note,’ ” said Kelley, a career support teacher at Quince Orchard. “The other 185 schools are thinking, ‘Dang, what could I have done differently?’ If you’re not asking yourself those questions, you’re not ever going to be good.”
In Montgomery County’s two-season spring campaign, Quince Orchard won both its games without allowing a point. A few days after the Cougars resumed practice Aug. 11, Quince Orchard endured a coronavirus outbreak. Twenty-six people at Quince Orchard tested positive, including multiple members of the football team. The Cougars suspended practices for five days before vaccinated members returned and unvaccinated members quarantined for another five days.
Because of the outbreak, Quince Orchard canceled its two preseason scrimmages. After beating Whitman, 58-0, last week, the Cougars took a 14-0 lead three minutes into Friday’s game against Paint Branch (1-1) but struggled to finish drives and stop the run the remainder of the night. On Paint Branch’s final drive, though, Quince Orchard defensive lineman Christian Ose-Afiana sacked the Panthers’ quarterback. After the game, the junior called his defense the best in the county.
“When it came down to it, we got it done,” Kelley told his players postgame. “That’s all that matters. But there’s a lot of things we can fix off this film.”
Kelley continued to speak for another minute until he left his players with a final message: “Again, enjoy the victory tonight, but there’s a lot of stuff we need to fix.”
