Martinez is serving his suspension Friday night in the first game of the three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bench coach Tim Bogar will fill in for Martinez.
Nolin, who was ejected from the game, is not appealing his suspension, which also began Friday.
The incident in Wednesday’s game, a 4-2 Nationals win, came one year after Braves closer Will Smith had heated words for Juan Soto when Soto peered in on Smith’s warm-up pitches between innings. Soto later blasted a towering home run and stared down Smith.
Then, on Tuesday, Smith hit Soto with a 94-mph fastball. Afterward, Martinez told reporters he had not given thought as to whether Smith hit Soto on purpose.
The next night, Nolin hit Freeman near the first baseman’s hip. Nolin was ejected and shouted at home plate umpire Lance Barksdale while he left the field.
Nolin said after the game he was not trying to send a message by hitting Freeman.
“I talked to him, and he said the ball slipped, and he tried to go in,” Martinez said. “Said the first one slipped, the second one he tried to go in.”