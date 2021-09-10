And maybe Snyder might have overcome the instinct to stop reading and instead read every last word. Yes, of The Post’s reporting last year, which resulted in some firings and spurred an internal investigation that was later taken over by the NFL. But also of the NFL’s resulting investigation, concluded earlier this summer, which found the club’s culture was “very toxic” and resulted in a $10 million fine. Had she read as much as she could — the NFL didn’t request a detailed report — she could fully understand the environment her husband had allowed to exist and figure out ways to change it.