For a Snyder, speaking publicly represents change, and that’s a good thing because fans like to know the people who run the franchises in which they invest their time and money are accountable. But if there was any doubt that Tanya Snyder shares some of her husband’s faults, cast it aside. She stepped out of her comfort zone. And she thought only of herself.
“Words for me to describe this year is very difficult,” Snyder told Schefter. “It’s been one of the most difficult years in mine, Dan and I know my family’s lives.”
So much change has come to the Washington Football Team over the past 20 months, welcome and necessary and hopeful change. There is a new coach, a new name, a new president, a new radio voice, a new ownership structure. On and on.
There’s also a new co-CEO, an announcement that came days before the NFL essentially told owner Daniel Snyder to go sit facing the corner for a few months. Dan Snyder had overseen an organization that allowed years of misogynistic, demeaning behavior by club executives that made it at best uncomfortable and at worst frightening to work for the franchise.
This was supposed to be meaningful change, and here was Tanya Snyder’s chance to articulate how she was effecting such meaningful change.
“It’s hard,” she said. “I get a lump in my throat. It’s a cross between a — I don’t know — crime show and a nightmare movie. But I’m here to tell you today: I know we are doing everything possible — and I think where we’ve ended up and where we’re heading, I couldn’t be more excited. So for that, I think it’s a blessing.”
I know, I know. Hold on.
Schefter pushed on why Snyder got a lump in her throat when talking about the past year. A layup. Has to be because of what the poor women who worked for her husband’s company endured, right?
Um, well …
“I just think it’s the pain from our family, from my children,” Snyder said. “And just a lot of the tough times that we’ve gone through. And just, as you know, the media. It is what it is. Everybody’s going to say whatever.”
We’re not saying “whatever.” We’re saying that your organization was found to foster reprehensible behavior and that behavior had a real and lasting impact on many of the people who worked there.
There are a lot of ways Snyder, in her first substantive interview since taking her new position, could have skipped over the specifics of the changes she’s supposedly implementing and not made news. The owners of sports franchises — or other companies, for that matter — often speak in platitudes and broad strokes when discussing the operation of their businesses. No big deal.
The jarring thing here, though, is how quickly Snyder cast herself as the victim. Sorry, did I say “jarring?” I meant “infuriating.”
Sure, it can’t be easy to be Tanya Snyder. Her husband has owned the team he rooted for as a child for more than two decades, and he is largely reviled by the fan base for which he wants to win a championship. The team has one playoff victory this century. People say awful things about him on a daily basis.
But put the complaints in a box, shut the lid and broaden the mind. The pain Tanya Snyder and her family experienced came about because of the environment her husband oversaw. This didn’t happen to their family. It happened to the women who worked for Dan Snyder and his underlings. At least some acknowledgment of that, some expression of regret, would show them a modicum of respect. There was none when they worked there. There is none now.
“At this point all this does is trigger me,” Megan Imbert, who worked for the team from 2008 to 2011, wrote on Twitter. “So sorry for what you’ve endured the past year Tanya . . . imagine living it.”
Imbert, Tanya Snyder might have remembered, told The Washington Post that, “The fear is instilled in employees from Day One.”
“What exactly has she endured?” tweeted Emily Applegate, who left the team in 2015. “I still receive hate messages, there’s a list of us in therapy, and we never received an apology let alone the respect of releasing the report by the @nfl. She got a CEO title for a publicity stunt.”
Applegate, Tanya Snyder might have recalled, told The Post that the team’s former CEO regularly belittled and berated her — between requests that she wear alluring outfits to entertain clients.
“It was the most miserable experience of my life,” Applegate said last year.
Tanya Snyder is in the position she is in — overseeing the day-to-day operations of the franchise, representing the team at league meetings, etc. — because women like Imbert and Applegate stepped forward. As a woman, as a human, Tanya Snyder had to have some reaction, right?
“I mean, horrified,” Snyder said. “Needless to say, horrifying. I tried to stop reading it all because it became too much and too ridiculous.”
Labeling the behavior as horrifying was a step in the right direction — one that’s immediately walked back by appearing to call the women’s stories ridiculous. The women who lived life in the Washington franchise’s cesspool don’t think there’s anything ridiculous about it.
And maybe Snyder might have overcome the instinct to stop reading and instead read every last word. Yes, of The Post’s reporting last year, which resulted in some firings and spurred an internal investigation that was later taken over by the NFL. But also of the NFL’s resulting investigation, concluded earlier this summer, which found the club’s culture was “very toxic” and resulted in a $10 million fine. Had she read as much as she could — the NFL didn’t request a detailed report — she could fully understand the environment her husband had allowed to exist and figure out ways to change it.
There’s no reason to bring all this up again, to make these women relive it, except for the fact that the person who’s supposed to be in charge of overhauling the culture willfully ignored an opportunity to address and apologize for it. The entire 25-minute interview didn’t include the words “sexual harassment.” Worse, Snyder managed to complain about how difficult it all was for her.
This should have been easy, until you remember that when it comes to the goings-on in Ashburn, nothing ever is.
“But where it puts me is wanting to dig my heels in stronger and get off the bench, stand up, get active and just go into action mode,” Snyder said. “And that’s exactly what I’ve done.”
Let’s hope there’s truth in that. The season starts Sunday. The vibe for Coach Ron Rivera, for President Jason Wright, is positive and optimistic. It would be nice if the new co-CEO would understand that the combination crime show-nightmare movie happened to real people with real consequences — for them, not for her. Because only then can the organizational change be real.