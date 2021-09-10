The eighth and final extension of Bauer’s paid leave this season was the result of an agreement between the league and player’s union, the official said. With roughly three weeks left in the Dodgers’ schedule and MLB’s investigation of Bauer ongoing, there was no real possibility of Bauer returning to play this season.
Bauer, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, will finish 2021 having started 17 games, with an 8-5 record and a 2.59 ERA. Under the terms of the contract he signed with the Dodgers last offseason, Bauer will earn $40 million this year, the highest single-season salary in baseball history.
Dodgers star Trevor Bauer, on leave amid assault probe, was subject of previous protection order Listen to article Loading...
On Aug. 27, the Pasadena (Calif.) Police Department presented the result of their months-long investigation into the assault claims against Bauer to the Los Angeles district attorney’s office for possible prosecution. The D.A.’s office has not yet announced whether they will charge Bauer after a California woman claimed he choked her unconscious and then repeatedly punched her during a sexual encounter that left her hospitalized.
Bauer has denied the woman’s claims, and a judge denied her petition for a restraining order last month.