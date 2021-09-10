This story is developing and will be updated.

Trevor Bauer, the star Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher who hasn’t pitched since June amid investigations into a woman’s sexual assault claims against him, will miss the rest of the season and the playoffs, a league official said Friday, bringing to an end a disastrous season for one of last offseason’s biggest free-agent acquisitions.

The eighth and final extension of Bauer’s paid leave this season was the result of an agreement between the league and player’s union, the official said. With roughly three weeks left in the Dodgers’ schedule and MLB’s investigation of Bauer ongoing, there was no real possibility of Bauer returning to play this season.

Bauer, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, will finish 2021 having started 17 games, with an 8-5 record and a 2.59 ERA. Under the terms of the contract he signed with the Dodgers last offseason, Bauer will earn $40 million this year, the highest single-season salary in baseball history.

On Aug. 27, the Pasadena (Calif.) Police Department presented the result of their months-long investigation into the assault claims against Bauer to the Los Angeles district attorney’s office for possible prosecution. The D.A.’s office has not yet announced whether they will charge Bauer after a California woman claimed he choked her unconscious and then repeatedly punched her during a sexual encounter that left her hospitalized.

Bauer has denied the woman’s claims, and a judge denied her petition for a restraining order last month.