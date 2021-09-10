The Post reported last month that an Ohio woman had also sought an order of protection against Bauer last year, when he was with the Cincinnati Reds. The Post obtained threatening text messages the Ohio woman said he sent her, including one reading: “I don’t feel like spending time in jail for killing someone. And that’s what would happen if I saw you again.” The woman also made similar allegations to those in Los Angeles, claiming that he choked and punched her during sex without her permission. Through his representatives, Bauer denied the woman’s claims and questioned the authenticity of the messages.