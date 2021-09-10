When the Utes and the Cougars renew their rivalry Saturday night in Provo, both teams will honor the late running back, who died days after he was named the Pac-12 offensive freshman of the year.
“As a team, he’s on our mind all of the time,” Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd told the Deseret News. “It’s not something that you forget. He’s definitely going to be with us this season and the rest of our lives.”
No. 21 Utah topped Weber State in its season opener Sept. 2. On Saturday, Lloyd and his teammates will continue to wear “LLTJ” decals on their helmets, shorthand for “Long Live Ty Jordan.” Host BYU will honor Jordan when its players present a flag with the same initials to their opponent before kickoff.
Jordan, who arrived at Utah as a 5-foot-7 recruit out of Mesquite, Tex., a Dallas suburb, finished the 2020 season ranked third in the Pac-12 in touchdowns (six) and fourth in rushing yards (597). He averaged 7.2 yards per carry over his five games.
The school honored Jordan with a “moment of loudness” during the season opener, when it showed a video of Jordan smiling, striding and vanishing from defenders on a big screen at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
But he had changed the feel of Utah’s locker room well before September.
“We’ve got his jersey hanging up in his locker in our locker room. It’s interesting to see how it brought the team closer in a way that I don’t think anything else could have,” wide receiver Britain Covey said (via the Deseret News). “Not that you wanted that to happen, but it’s brought a different atmosphere to our facility.”
Lloyd said the university paid to fly players to Jordan’s funeral. In January, it also announced a memorial scholarship in Jordan’s name.
By August, Lloyd said Jordan’s locker had been “completely retired,” and teammates can see highlights of his best plays as they walk into the football facility. Two days before its opener, Utah announced cornerback Aaron Lowe, Jordan’s teammate in high school, too, as its first recipient of the namesake scholarship.
“Ty made everyone around him better,” said Lowe, who switched his number from No. 2 to No. 22 to honor Jordan this season. “He made me better. My friendship with Ty means a lot because he was always pushing me to be my best. He never let me settle for less. I want to make sure his legacy lives on through me.”