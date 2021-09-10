To make his point, Greenberg rattled off some of new Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s stats from the past three seasons — which include a higher completion percentage than Tom Brady and a higher touchdown percentage than Dak Prescott — and suggested that Washington’s defense could be the best in the NFL.
“The formula: good enough quarterback play, dominant defensive line, coach who knows how to win,” Greenberg said. “That was San Francisco two seasons ago, and that team wound up in the Super Bowl. So if this one does that at the end of this year, just remember: You absolutely should have seen it coming.”
Before you book your plane tickets for Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles in February, here’s a look at what some others are saying about Washington’s prospects this season:
In making the case for all 32 teams to win the Super Bowl this season, Greenberg’s colleague Bill Barnwell actually compares Washington’s improbable path to a title to a different team — the defending champion Buccaneers. Tampa Bay had a dominant defense in 2019 and then upgraded at quarterback during the offseason by replacing Jameis Winston with Brady, and while Fitzpatrick is no Brady, he should be better than what the team trotted out last year.
“[If] Fitzpatrick is an above-average starter for the fourth consecutive season, this team won’t have to worry about sneaking into the playoffs under .500,” Barnwell writes.
In one of the 20,000 simulations ESPN conducted to create its projections, which have Washington finishing around .500 and with a 41 percent chance of making the playoffs, the burgundy and gold started 8-4 before finishing 8-9.
The site’s forecast model gives Washington a 45 percent chance to make the playoffs and a 31 percent chance to win the division, which is second only to the Dallas Cowboys among NFC East teams (53 percent and 38 percent). The team’s average simulated record is 8-9, with a point differential of minus-3.8.
Football Outsiders projects 7.9 wins for Washington and a 37 percent chance to make the playoffs.
Washington is 16th in Danny Kelly’s preseason power rankings, three spots behind the Cowboys, but Kelly says Washington is the “clear favorites in the NFC East” if the offense manages even league-average efficiency. Five of the site’s nine experts pick Washington to repeat as division champs, and Chase Young receives a vote for defensive player of the year.
Mike Jones is the only one of USA Today’s seven experts who predicts Washington will make the playoffs. Young receives two votes for defensive player of the year.
Peter King picks Dallas to win a weak NFC East and secure the division’s only playoff spot. “WFT could have a top-five defense, and that alone might be good enough to win an NFC East stuck in mediocrity,” King writes. “Dallas, though, will have a top-five offense, and I think Micah Parsons the playmaker and Dan Quinn the play-caller move the D from horrendous (29.6 points per game allowed last year) to tolerable (maybe 24 ppg).”
On his “Unbuttoned” podcast, Chris Simms picks Washington to win the NFC East and to lose to the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the playoffs.
Four of the MMQB staff’s eight experts pick Washington to return to the playoffs.
All seven of CBS’s experts pick Washington to make the playoffs, with six of them projecting an NFC East title. Linebacker Jamin Davis received one vote for defensive rookie of the year.
Washington opens the season 19th in the Athletic’s power rankings, four spots behind the Cowboys. “It’s hard to know how to balance the two extremes of this team,” Lindsay Jones and Chad Graff write. “Washington’s defense is outstanding and has a chance to be the best in the league. But the offense was among the worst in the league a year ago and now turns the keys over to Ryan Fitzpatrick.” Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker predict Washington will win the NFC East, while David Aldridge sees a second-place finish.
Analytics expert Cynthia Frelund projects 9.2 wins for Washington, good enough to win the NFC East. Washington begins the year 20th in Dan Hanzus’s power rankings, one spot behind the Cowboys. Meanwhile, Adam Schein pegs Washington as this season’s most disappointing team. “Everybody’s all keyed up about Washington heading into the 2021 season,” Schein writes. “To me, this group has 8-9 written all over it. And this year, a losing record’s not gonna get you a playoff berth, Football Team.”
The “Good Morning Football” crew of Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and Michael Robinson picks the New York Giants or Cowboys to win the division. Schrager predicts Washington will earn a wild-card spot, saying “the defense is too good to lose more than seven or eight games.”
Five of eight experts predict Young will be the defensive player of the year, while Rivera receives two votes for coach of the year. Frank Schwab tabs Washington as one of the NFC’s best teams, Jason Owens predicts the burgundy and gold will advance to the divisional round, and Joey Gulino picks the NFC East champion to finish at least two games under .500.
Vinnie Iyer projects a 9-8 finish and no playoff berth for Washington.
John Clayton predicts the Cowboys will win the NFC East and the Giants will outperform expectations and claim the NFC’s final wild-card spot. Neil Greenberg gives Washington a 21 percent chance to finish 8-9 and a 27 percent chance to win at least nine games. Washington opens the season 14th in Mark Maske’s power rankings.