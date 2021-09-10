Washington opens the season 19th in the Athletic’s power rankings, four spots behind the Cowboys. “It’s hard to know how to balance the two extremes of this team,” Lindsay Jones and Chad Graff write. “Washington’s defense is outstanding and has a chance to be the best in the league. But the offense was among the worst in the league a year ago and now turns the keys over to Ryan Fitzpatrick.” Ben Standig and Rhiannon Walker predict Washington will win the NFC East, while David Aldridge sees a second-place finish.