Young is perhaps the most marketable Washington football star since Robert Griffin III, with the top-selling jersey among all NFL defensive players this spring. But Young says he understands the precarity of his position, that growth isn’t guaranteed. If he slows down or falls off on the field, all of it could vanish. So he surrounded himself with a team of people to minimize intrusions, to keep his new life as close as possible to the comfortable bubble he’d lived in since he was a child in Cheltenham, Md.