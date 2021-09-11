Iowa at Iowa State is the aforementioned ABC national game that starts one hour later than usual, and rarely has the Cy-Hawk Trophy game meant so much. Not only are both teams ranked for the first time in a rivalry that dates to 1894, but both teams are ranked in the top 10. Heck, Iowa State is a ranked team in this in-state battle for only the second time ever (the first was way back in 1978). Plus, the Hawkeyes have won five straight in the series (the game wasn’t played last year because of the coronavirus pandemic), with Cyclones Coach Matt Campbell going winless in his four tries. Iowa State running back Breece Hall led the nation in rushing yards last season but managed only 69 yards (3.0 per carry) in a lackluster six-point win over the Football Championship Subdivision’s Northern Iowa last Saturday, and the Hawkeyes have allowed only 2.9 yards per carry since the start of the 2020 season. …