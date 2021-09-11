Time
Game
TV
11 a.m.
Illinois at Virginia
ACC Network
11:30 a.m.
Western Kentucky at Army
CBS Sports Network
Noon
No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State
Fox
Noon
Pittsburgh at Tennessee
ESPN
Noon
South Carolina at East Carolina
ESPN2
Noon
Alabama State at No. 25 Auburn
SEC Network
Noon
Miami (Ohio) at Minnesota
ESPNU
Noon
Indiana State at Northwestern
Big Ten Network
Noon
Youngstown State at Michigan State
Big Ten Network
Noon
Tulsa at Oklahoma State
Fox Sports 1
Noon
Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech
MASN
1
No. 13 Florida at South Florida
ABC
2
Lehigh at Richmond
NBC Sports Washington
2
Rutgers at Syracuse
ACC Network
3
Purdue at Connecticut
CBS Sports Network
3:30
Air Force at Navy
CBS
3:30
No. 5 Texas A&M at Colorado
Fox
3:30
Ball State at No. 11 Penn State
Fox Sports 1
3:30
UAB at No. 2 Georgia
ESPN2
3:30
Buffalo at Nebraska
Big Ten Network
3:30
California at TCU
ESPNU
4
Maine at James Madison
NBC Sports Washington Plus
4
Mercer at No. 1 Alabama
SEC Network
4:30
No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State
ABC
5
South Carolina State at No. 6 Clemson
ACC Network
6
Portland State at Washington State
Pac-12 Network
6:30
Houston at Rice
CBS Sports Network
7
No. 15 Texas at Arkansas
ESPN
7
North Carolina State at Mississippi State
ESPN2
7
Eastern Michigan at No. 18 Wisconsin
Fox Sports 1
7
Appalachian State at No. 22 Miami
ESPNU
7:30
Missouri at Kentucky
SEC Network
7:30
Idaho at Indiana
Big Ten Network
7:30
Howard at Maryland
Big Ten Network
8
Washington at Michigan
ABC
8
Jacksonville State at Florida State
ACC Network
10
Vanderbilt at Colorado State
CBS Sports Network
10
San Diego State at Arizona
Pac-12 Network
10:15
No. 21 Utah at BYU
ESPN
10:30
Stanford at No. 14 USC
Fox
10:30
UNLV at No. 23 Arizona State
ESPN2
11
Hawaii at Oregon State
Fox Sports 1
Oregon enters its game at Ohio State with some serious injury questions on defense. Defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, projected to be perhaps the nation’s best player on that side of the ball, sprained his left ankle in an opening win over Fresno State and is uncertain to play Saturday. Coach Mario Cristobal said Wednesday that Thibodeaux is “trying to get there” but is “not there yet.” Linebacker Dru Mathis, meanwhile, injured his left leg in the first quarter and will miss Saturday’s game. Heralded freshman linebacker Justin Flowe had 14 tackles and a forced fumble against Fresno State and probably will be called upon again to produce against an Ohio State offense that, after a sluggish first half, ended up averaging a program-record 10.3 yards per play in its opening win over Minnesota, with all six of the Buckeyes’ touchdowns coming on plays of at least 30 yards. Ohio State’s second-half drive summary against the Gophers: touchdown, punt, touchdown, touchdown, touchdown, kneel-down, with those four scoring drives featuring a grand total of 13 plays. …
Iowa at Iowa State is the aforementioned ABC national game that starts one hour later than usual, and rarely has the Cy-Hawk Trophy game meant so much. Not only are both teams ranked for the first time in a rivalry that dates to 1894, but both teams are ranked in the top 10. Heck, Iowa State is a ranked team in this in-state battle for only the second time ever (the first was way back in 1978). Plus, the Hawkeyes have won five straight in the series (the game wasn’t played last year because of the coronavirus pandemic), with Cyclones Coach Matt Campbell going winless in his four tries. Iowa State running back Breece Hall led the nation in rushing yards last season but managed only 69 yards (3.0 per carry) in a lackluster six-point win over the Football Championship Subdivision’s Northern Iowa last Saturday, and the Hawkeyes have allowed only 2.9 yards per carry since the start of the 2020 season. …
Of the three late-night games involving ranked teams this week on College Football After Dark, Utah-BYU is perhaps the most intriguing because the Utes could give the Pac-12 something of a marquee win after a dismal performance by the conference in Week 1: Pac-12 teams lost six games over the opening weekend, becoming the first Power Five conference to lose that many in Week 1 since the SEC in 2016. The Cougars scored one of those wins, over Arizona, but BYU has lost nine straight to its in-state rival, tied for the longest streak in series history. The two teams didn’t play last season because of the pandemic and will take a two-year break from the rivalry after Saturday, so it could be a feisty one.