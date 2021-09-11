The truth, though, is No. 9 Iowa State has no one to blame but itself for its latest Cy-Hawk loss. The Hawkeyes’ first touchdown came after a 49-yard drive set up by an interception. They converted a pair of third-quarter interceptions of Brock Purdy into field goals.
But as bad as that was — enough to get Purdy sent to the bench after a 13 of 27, 138-yard, three-pick showing — the 6-yard fumble return for Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell to make it 21-10 in the middle of the third quarter was the crushing blow.
That’s four turnovers parlayed into 20 points, more than enough to make up for No. 10 Iowa’s relatively tame offensive showing. The Hawkeyes managed just 173 total yards and 2.9 yards a snap. The Cyclones’ defense did its part.
For programs not in college football’s upper crust, there are only so many opportunities for truly special seasons. At a place like Iowa State, which has had only a few spurts even approaching relevance on a multiyear basis, those chances are even harder to come by.
After going 9-3 and winning the Fiesta Bowl last season and bringing back the core of that team, the Cyclones had a chance to take another step. And maybe it still will. But the chances of a special season in Ames took a major hit Saturday, and Iowa State was largely responsible for doing itself in.
Winners
Iowa: Not to be lost in Iowa State’s stumble is the Hawkeyes’ 2-0 start — and deft ability to douse the hopes of nontraditional powers coming off impressive seasons. First it was an opening-week obliteration of Indiana, and now the Cy-Hawk defeat of Iowa State, Iowa’s sixth in a row in the series.
The Hawkeyes were good against the run, minimized their own mistakes and pounced mercilessly on the Cyclones’ errors. If it sounds familiar, well, Iowa’s won plenty of games following a good chunk of that formula for the last two-plus decades under Kirk Ferentz.
Texas A&M (barely): Maybe this is going to be the time Colorado finally parlays a decent season into another decent season. Maybe No. 5 Texas A&M just had an off night. Maybe the Aggies’ inexperience at quarterback will be an early-season (or full-season) issue. Maybe playing at elevation had an impact.
There’s plenty of variables in play during A&M’s 10-7 victory over Colorado in Denver. But the plain fact is the Aggies needed Isaiah Spiller’s touchdown catch with 2:41 remaining to both reach the end zone and take the lead for the first time. Texas A&M (2-0) has to be pleased with its defensive effort, but it has some work ahead of it on offense.
Stetson Bennett IV: With starting quarterback JT Daniels out with an oblique injury, No. 2 Georgia called upon the man who logged the bulk of the playing time while Daniels was still getting healthy early last season.
Instead of it turning out to be a dicey situation, Bennett IV threw for V touchdowns and 288 yards — on 10 of 12 passing as the Bulldogs hammered UAB 56-7 and suffered no letdown after defeating Clemson last week.
Trey Potts. A season-ending injury to Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim opened the door for Potts, who came into Saturday with 36 career carries over eight games since 2019.
His workload against Miami (Ohio)? A nifty 34 attempts for 178 yards and two touchdowns, including a 21-yard dash for a touchdown with 9:53 to go to help the Golden Gophers (1-1) pull away for a 31-26 victory.
Minnesota appears unlikely to veer from its run-heavy identity. It won’t have to as long as Potts can handle a hefty amount of work.
Oregon. The Ducks (2-0) now hold either the most impressive or the second-most impressive victory on the young season, depending on how much faith is placed in either the Ohio State bunch they beat, 35-28, or the Clemson outfit that Georgia slogged its way past last week.
CJ Verdell accounted for three touchdowns on Saturday and the Ducks collected a road victory almost certain to retain significant value come December. It makes a potential 12-1 Oregon team (with or without a Pac-12 title to its credit) an intriguing playoff commodity. At the very least, it would be hard in that case to take Ohio State over the Ducks.
But that’s a long way down the road. For now, Oregon looks like a team that can spend much of the season in the top 10 or top five; the Ducks haven’t done either for more than a couple weeks at a time since 2014.
Pittsburgh. There can’t be many fan existences that are more stressful on late summer/autumn Saturdays than being a Pitt supporter. Well, maybe being a Tennessee fan is near the top of the list, too.
Those experiences collided Saturday, and naturally it took until the last few minutes to sort everything out in the Johnny Majors Classic. The Panthers couldn’t run the ball (2.1 yards a carry) and the Volunteers struggled to hold onto it (three turnovers), and yet the two managed to roll up 75 points.
Pitt (2-0) was far from perfect, but did enough (especially in the middle of the game) to come away with a 41-34 victory. With Western Michigan, New Hampshire and a trip to Georgia Tech on tap before an open date, there’s a path for the Panthers to make it to an Oct. 16 trip to Virginia Tech with a 5-0 record.
But, like Saturday, it probably won’t be completely free of anxiety.
Losers
Ohio State’s defense: There will be enough sky-is-falling commentary from Columbus on Saturday and throughout the week, but it’s clear what the most troubling part of the Buckeyes’ loss to Oregon was.
It felt at times like the Ducks were ripping off chunk plays every two or three snaps, and quarterback Anthony Brown (236 yards passing, two TDs) played a part in that. But Oregon also managed 7.1 yards per carry, the third most of any Ohio State opponent since 2000 according to College Football Reference.
CJ Verdell’s 77-yard run inflated that average a bit, but it doesn’t change just how easily Oregon moved the ball in the middle of the game. And it should be remembered offense wasn’t Minnesota’s problem in a 45-31 loss to the Buckeyes on Sept. 2. Until proved otherwise, Ohio State’s defense is a vulnerability it needs to shore up.
Ohio: The Bobcats lost their second consecutive home game to open new coach Tim Albin’s tenure. The first was against Syracuse, so it wasn’t a huge shock. Saturday’s setback was a 28-26 decision against Duquesne, and with trips to Louisiana-Lafayette and Northwestern up next, things are not looking great in Athens.
It’s a testament to recently retired coach Frank Solich that a loss to an FCS program is no longer business as usual for the Bobcats. They had seven such losses between 1985 and 2002; the most recent had come against Northeastern, a school that last fielded a team in 2009.
Nostalgia: There were a lot of things lost over the last decade or so as a result of realignment. But some rivalries are best left in the past. Take Rutgers and Syracuse, former Big East brethren now scattered to new homes. They combined on a scoreless first half before the Scarlet Knights scratched out a road 17-7 victory. Good for 2-0 Rutgers, but there’s probably not much clamoring for this series to continue.