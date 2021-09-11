Maryland scored on five of its next eight drives and led 38-0 by the end of the first half behind Tagovailoa’s steady play. He completed 19 of his 24 first-half passes to eight different targets for 214 yards to complement his two passing touchdowns to Demus Jr. and Chigoziem Okonkwo. Demus Jr. recorded his second straight 100-yard game, the first Maryland receiver to accomplish that feat since Stefon Diggs did so in 2013 against Old Dominion and Connecticut.