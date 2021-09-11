The Terrapins didn’t win by that margin at Capital One Field on Saturday, but they were close as they dominated in a resounding 62-0 victory against the Bison.
Maryland (2-0) outgained Howard 574-146, averaged 7.1 yards per play and spread the love on Saturday — eight players scored a touchdown and four of the team’s scores were in the air and four of them were on the ground.
Locksley’s team was riding high after a 30-24 victory against West Virginia in the season opener at home. Last Saturday’s matchup provided a glimpse of the growth of junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the potential of the Terrapins offense with him behind center. Against West Virginia, the offense was firing on all cylinders as they racked up 496 yards while mixing together an explosive passing game and a consistent rushing attack.
But Locksley stressed to his team during the week that good teams improve from Week 1 to Week 2 and he wanted his team to play to a high standard and continue to grow, even against an Football Championship Subdivision opponent.
From the first possession of the game, it was clear that the Terrapins got their coach’s message. Tagovailoa and the offense marched down the field on six plays in just over two minutes and capped off the drive with a Tagovailoa strike to Dontay Demus Jr. for a 14-yard touchdown, his sixth straight game finding the end zone.
Maryland scored on five of its next eight drives and led 38-0 by the end of the first half behind Tagovailoa’s steady play. He completed 19 of his 24 first-half passes to eight different targets for 214 yards to complement his two passing touchdowns to Demus Jr. and Chigoziem Okonkwo. Demus Jr. recorded his second straight 100-yard game, the first Maryland receiver to accomplish that feat since Stefon Diggs did so in 2013 against Old Dominion and Connecticut.
Tayon Fleet-Davis, Colby McDonald and Peny Boone each added a touchdown on the ground and Joseph Petrino tacked on a field goal to put the game out of reach by halftime.
Maryland opened the second half with a scoring drive that ended Tagovailoa’s night. He threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Rakim Jarrett and Locksley opted to take quarterback out of the game. Tagovailoa finished the game 22-for-27 with 274 yards and three touchdowns.
With the backups in for most of the second half, the Terrapins added 24 more points.
Defensively, Maryland suffocated the Bison offense. Howard (0-2) mustered 61 first-half yards — 32 of those came on a pass from quarterback Quinton Williams to wide receiver A’Jae Boyd in the first quarter. The Bison reached Maryland’s side of the field three times and averaged just 2.9 yards per play, while the Terrapins’ finished the game with five tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception by Jakorian Bennett.
Locksley’s team won its first two games in 2019, but finished the season by losing nine of its last 10. This time around, with an offense that continued to impress and a stout defensive performance, the Terrapins will look to carry their momentum into their Big Ten opener on the road against Illinois on Friday.