Navy took a 3-0 lead with 10:36 left in the second quarter thanks a 12-yard punt by Air Force that set the Mids up at the Falcons’ 38-yard line. Bijan Nichols knocked through a 23-yard field goal seven plays later and that was as good as it got for the Navy offense. The Midshipmen managed just 68 total yards and six first downs. The 68 yards are the fewest by Navy since 1966. Starting quarterback Xavier Arline was benched midway through the fourth quarter after the team trailed 23-3 and had not completed a single pass. The Mids moved into Air Force territory just once in their first 11 drives before switching quarterbacks to Maasai Maynor. Last week’s starting quarterback, Tai Lavatai, did not play due to injury. Navy was sacked five times in the game.