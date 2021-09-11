Things weren’t much better for the Air Force offense as it punted on its first five drives of the game and missed a 35-yard field goal on its sixth. The Falcons’ first score also came courtesy of a shanked punt — 19 yards off the foot of Kellen Grave de Peralta. Air Force took over on the Navy 43-yard line, and Brad Roberts punched in a three-yard touchdown run nine plays later to give the Falcons a 7-3 lead with 1:09 left before halftime. Those seven points would prove enough, but Air Force took advantage of more Navy miscues to add a cushion.