What you need to read about college football
The latest news:
Big 12 invites four new members to offset loss of Texas and Oklahoma
The capital of love — and college football — will be at Iowa State this Saturday
Five teams to watch in Week 2 of college football (plus the rise of Central Florida)
A 32-year-old Naval officer had some free time, so he walked on to Vanderbilt’s football team
Analysis and perspective:
Things that make you go, whoa, it’s college football again! Wait, UCLA?
Jenkins: Those NCAA doomsday scenarios about NIL? Instead, it’s proven to be a cleanser.
Brewer: College football’s weird charm is disappearing into an NFL-style future
Feinstein: This new college football alliance is about harmony — until a better offer arrives
