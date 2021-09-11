Montgomery, who first learned to play at 5 through a community outreach program at College Park’s Junior Tennis Champions Center, is the first player to sweep the U.S. Open girls’ singles and doubles titles since Michaella Krajicek of the Netherlands in 2004.
It was Montgomery’s final Grand Slam tournament as a junior, and she was cheered on by a large family contingent that included her mother and grandmother.
“I didn’t picture my making it to the finals, but I wanted to do well because it is my last Slam,” Montgomery told reporters in a Zoom interview afterward. “But here I am. I hope I can make it to the next level.”
The last American junior to claim the rare double was Lindsay Davenport in 1992. Davenport went on to win three Grand Slam titles — the U.S. Open in 1998, Wimbledon in 1999 and the Australian Open in 2000.
Montgomery’s achievement comes at a low ebb for American tennis.
For the first time in U.S. Open history, which dates to the 1880s, no American man or woman reached the quarterfinals of the tournament’s main draw.
One American woman, Shelby Rogers, reached the round of 16 but was beaten at that stage by eventual winner Emma Raducanu in straight sets.
Three American men also advanced to the tournament’s fourth round: Reilly Opelka, 24; Frances Tiafoe, 23; and Jenson Brooksby, 20, among a handful of players who claimed a set from world No. 1 Novak Djokovic.
Shortly before the pandemic shuttered the sport for nearly five months in March 2020, Montgomery won her first professional tournament, an ITF event in Las Vegas.
Montgomery, who turned 17 on Sept. 5, is continuing to compete on the pro tour while continuing her training at the JTCC.
