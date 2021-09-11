Follow along for live updates.
What to know about Saturday’s final
How do Raducanu and Fernandez match up?
Raducanu and Fernandez’s inexperience add a layer of mystery to Saturday’s final. Both teens have displayed steely nerves throughout their improbable runs, but a match with a Grand Slam trophy on the line is a different beast and neither will have the advantage of being the underdog, a status that for both players has brought forth freewheeling, bold tennis.
Fernandez has proven herself a scrapper at just 5-foot-6, a runner with impeccable court coverage and reach that almost resembles Daniil Medvedev’s at times — she’ll extend an arm as far as possible for a return and somehow come up with a bullwhip of a groundstroke. Her adaptability has been noteworthy as well as the bedrock of so many three-set wins, as has her lefty serve, which could cause her opponent some trouble.
Raducanu, on the other hand, looks a bit more precise on court compared to Fernandez’s freneticism; she is a deadly returner with outstanding timing on her groundstrokes.
Off court, one of the subplots of Saturday’s matchup is that both finalists hail from multicultural households. Tennis’s top ranks are filled with the children of immigrants, and Raducanu and Fernandez’s stories are similarly rich: Raducanu’s mother is Chinese and her father is Romanian. Fernandez’s mother is Filipino Canadian and her father, who is also her coach, was born in Ecuador before immigrating to Canada as a young boy.
Raducanu will be the new British No. 1 on Monday no matter the outcome of the final. But should she capture the trophy, she would be the first British woman to win a major singles title since Virginia Wage in 1977.
The path to the final
Saturday’s match is a historic one as Raducanu, who first stormed onto the scene this summer with a fourth-round run at Wimbledon, is the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open era.
Ranked No. 150 in the world, the Brit has yet to drop a set in nine matches, including three in the qualifying tournament before main draw competition began. In her quarterfinal match she beat No. 11 seed and Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic before toppling No. 17 seed Maria Sakkari, a 2021 French Open semifinalist, in the semis.
World No. 73 Fernandez has had an eye-popping run that includes four consecutive upsets of seeded players — all of which she won in three sets. A feisty third-round upset of world No. 3 Naomi Osaka led to a win over veteran and three-time major winner Angelique Kerber in the fourth round. In the quarterfinals, Fernandez dispatched world No. 5 Elina Svitolina before taking down No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semis, a pair of opponents with 26 WTA titles between them.