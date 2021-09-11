In a U.S. Open missing some of the sport’s brightest stars, a teenage vanguard stepped up to claim center stage at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center this year.

Two of its more captivating members will face off in the women’s final Saturday when 18-year-old Brit Emma Raducanu and 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez battle in the first all-teen major final since 1999, when Serena Williams defeated Martina Hingis in New York for her first Grand Slam trophy.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about Saturday’s final

  • Matchup: Leylah Fernandez vs. Emma Raducanu.
  • Location: New York.
  • Time: 4 p.m.
  • TV: ESPN.
  • Streaming: ESPN+.