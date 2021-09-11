“With Taysom, he was a great runner, probably the best athlete on our team running the ball, and he was the best thrower,” Mendenhall said. “He was probably the best receiver, or tight end, or running back. And so [we had] this thought of: What if there was someone else that could throw it to him? Why does he have to play quarterback every play? Or if we have someone else who’s anywhere similar, why do they have to just watch until we need another quarterback?”