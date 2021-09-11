Last season, the Broncos and Rams were the only two teams that aligned presnap with two high safeties on more than 75 percent of their plays, according to Sports Info Solutions, and the Rams ranked first in the number of times they used a “light” box of six defenders or fewer. Typically, a light box combined with a two-high look would indicate that a defense was trying to stop the passing game, but the Rams often rotated out of their initial look, and they were stout against both the run and the pass; they gave up the third-fewest yards per carry (3.8) and the fewest net yards per throw (5.1) to opponents.