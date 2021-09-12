So, then, here’s something else that’s true: A quarterback simply impacts a higher percentage of plays than even the best defensive lineman does. The Chargers ran 76 plays Sunday, and Herbert touched the ball on all of them. Young was frustrated by a series of quick throws from Herbert, as well as the chip-blocking from Los Angeles’s backs — and wasn’t even on the field when the Chargers scored their first touchdown, nor when Herbert completed his crushing third-and-16 throw in the fourth quarter. He was in on three tackles and didn’t have a sack. That’s the life of a defensive lineman, rotating in and out, looking for an opportunity that may not come. It’s not the life of a quarterback, for whom every single play is an opportunity.