If Scherzer is remembered for anything, it may be that extra gear he found in the second inning and beyond Sunday, the one he seems to find just as everyone who knows him thinks they’ve seen it all. That was the third immaculate inning of his career, tied for the most in baseball history. The feat is so rare that only two other starters have done it three times. One of them is Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale. The other is Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax. And it was the third-most-stunning thing Scherzer did Sunday.