Thirty-one Sundays after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, the NFL is finally back in full swing with a Week 1 slate that features 13 games this afternoon.

The early window is highlighted by the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Buffalo Bills, while the late-afternoon window includes enticing matchups between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints and the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns.

Follow along for live updates.