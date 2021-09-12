Follow along for live updates.
What you need to know
NFL plans Sept. 11 remembrances
The NFL said there will be a Sept. 11 tribute video simulcast on CBS and Fox just before the start of Sunday’s 1 p.m. Eastern time games to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
NFL players will wear 9/11 ribbon helmet decals during the Week 1 games. Coaches and team personnel will wear 9/11 pins. NYPD, FDNY and Port Authority PD hats will be worn by personnel at the Giants and Jets games.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a written statement released Saturday by the NFL: “We pause today to remember those who lost their lives and the brave first responders who came to their aid 20 years ago. As we stop to reflect on the impact of that unimaginable day, we pray for the families and loved ones left behind. We will not forget. The spirit of resiliency displayed on 9/11 endures to this day. We pledge to continue to always look for ways to serve the communities around us.”
All of Sunday’s NFL games cleared for kickoff under protocols
All 14 games on the first Sunday of the NFL season have been cleared for kickoff under the league’s coronavirus protocols and will be played as scheduled, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Not all results were available from the most recent round of leaguewide testing, according to that person, but only unvaccinated players and those players who request additional testing or have a concern were being tested.
About 93.5 percent of NFL players are vaccinated. The NFL and other major professional sports leagues, with their high vaccination rates and strict protocols featuring frequent testing, already are in compliance — and beyond — with the requirements for U.S. businesses in President Biden’s new vaccination mandate.
The NFL continues to express confidence in its protocols, even after the NFL Players Association renewed its call for a return to daily leaguewide testing of all players and staffers — including those who are vaccinated — amid the surge of the highly transmissible delta variant.
The league has said it plans to play a complete season without adding an extra week to the regular season to accommodate any rescheduled games. The NFL has threatened to impose forfeits if any games cannot be played because of outbreaks caused by unvaccinated players or staffers and cannot be rescheduled. The National Women’s Soccer League forced the Washington Spirit to forfeit a game Saturday because of what it called protocol breaches.