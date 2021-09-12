Follow along for live updates.
Steelers’ T.J. Watt set for first game as NFL’s highest-paid defensive player
Standout pass rusher T.J. Watt landed the massive contract extension that he had been seeking from the Pittsburgh Steelers, only three days before the start of their season.
Watt, the NFL’s sack leader last season, agreed Thursday to a four-year deal with the Steelers worth more than $112 million, according to a person familiar with the situation. The extension includes $80 million fully guaranteed at signing and, based on its average annual value of more than $28 million, makes Watt the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player.
The agreement came on the day after Watt participated fully in a Steelers practice for the first time this preseason. He participated in full team drills Wednesday as the Steelers prepare for their season-opening game Sunday at Buffalo.
Deshaun Watson is on Texans’ inactive list
Quarterback Deshaun Watson is on the Houston Texans’ inactive list, as expected, for their game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Houston.
The Texans previously had ruled out Watson from playing on their injury report, citing non-injury-related reasons.
The NFL has made no change to Watson’s playing status. The Texans, meanwhile, appear poised to keep Watson on their 53-man roster but make him inactive on game days.
They host the Jaguars at 1 p.m. Eastern.
The league said Friday there was no change to Watson’s status. The NFL has declined to put him on paid administrative leave via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list. Watson faces 22 active lawsuits by women accusing him of sexual misconduct. He and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have denied the allegations.
A Harris County grand jury is reportedly being used to determine whether criminal charges will be brought against Watson. The NFL perhaps would reconsider its stance and place Watson on paid leave if he’s charged with a crime.
Carson Wentz, Quenton Nelson are active for the Colts
Quarterback Carson Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson are both active for the Indianapolis Colts for their game Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks in Indianapolis.
Neither was listed on the inactive list released by the Colts.
Wentz and Nelson each underwent foot surgery during training camp.
Wentz also missed practice time before the season while in quarantine as a high-risk close contact under the coronavirus protocols. Nelson also was limited by a back injury last week.
Rookie quarterbacks have NFL teams thinking big. It doesn’t always work out.
Football is back, and excitement is especially high in NFL cities where teams enter the season with the league’s most tantalizing commodity: a rookie quarterback plucked in the first round of the draft.
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, the New York Jets’ Zach Wilson, the San Francisco 49ers’ Trey Lance, the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields and the New England Patriots’ Mac Jones bring to their first NFL seasons the promise of improved play at the game’s most important position and the hope of sustained team success.
“This feels different, really historic,” one Jaguars fan crowed after Lawrence was selected first in April. “This finally feels like this is going to be our guy. It feels like it can’t miss.”
It’s just that the history of first-round quarterbacks shows that it very much can miss.
Cowboys-Bucs game had big viewership numbers
The NFL season is off to a promising start for the league and its broadcasting partners from a viewership standpoint.
The Cowboys-Buccaneers NFL season-opening game Thursday night drew an average of approximately 24.4 million viewers on NBC, making it the most-watched show on TV since the Super Bowl in February, NBC Sports said.
The Cowboys-Bucs game had an average total audience delivery of 26 million viewers across NBC, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms, according to NBC Sports. That was the largest audience for an NFL season opener since 2015.
NFL’s new taunting rules have brought few flags but plenty of commentary
The NFL’s crackdown on taunting by players resulted in plenty of scrutiny but few penalty flags during the preseason. Now comes the real test: the regular season.
The league did not create a new anti-taunting rule during the offseason. Rather, the NFL’s competition committee — amid discussions with its coaches subcommittee and the NFL Players Association — made enforcing the existing rules against taunting a point of emphasis to game officials this season.
The NFL announced that during the offseason and reiterated it in an officiating video released last month, saying officials “have been instructed to strictly enforce the taunting rules.” It reminded players that two such infractions in the same game bring an ejection and warned that violations can result in fines or suspensions.
Black quarterbacks are taking over the NFL, but some former players say stereotypes linger
The progress can be found in a Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes, gaining even more respect in defeat, with his virtuoso scrambling and side-arm darts. It can be found in a league MVP, Lamar Jackson, throwing five touchdowns and signing three autographed jerseys afterward – for his opponents. It can be found in an undersized Heisman Trophy winner, Kyler Murray, being handed the reins of a franchise without going through the usual apprenticeship.
Look around. On television. On lists of the best and highest-paid players. On the pop-up ads on your phone. No longer anomalies for their presence, Black quarterbacks are notable for their prominence.
Nearly a third of the NFL’s starting quarterbacks this opening weekend will be Black, while two first-round picks who aren’t yet starting pressure their organizations to give them a shot. This comes after a record 10 Black quarterbacks started last season under center.
“Lets’ face it, the coaches today, they want to win,” said James “Shack” Harris, the first Black quarterback to open the season as a starter, in 1969, for the AFL’s Buffalo Bills. Name-checking Mahomes and Jackson, Harris added: “There is no way you can deny playing players with that kind of talent.”
The stereotypes that denied Eldridge Dickey from ever throwing a pass in the league, that pushed Warren Moon to Canada going undrafted, no longer serve as the same barriers to entry. Enough evidence has accumulated over the past decade to prove that what was once rejected by the NFL is now desired — and, in some instances, required — for success in a pass-happy and speed-obsessed league.
What to watch for Sunday in fantasy football
Philadelphia Eagles at Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.
Questions abound with the Eagles, starting with QB Jalen Hurts, who showed off fantasy-friendly running ability during his four starts last season but completed an unimpressive 52 percent of his passes. When he does drop back to throw, it remains to be seen who Hurts’s preferred targets will be from among WRs DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor and Quez Watkins and TEs Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz.
Atlanta figures to be more predictable, with QB Matt Ryan likely to start the post-Julio Jones era by feeding tosses to WR Calvin Ridley while RB Mike Davis gets most of the backfield work. However, everyone who aggressively went after TE Kyle Pitts in drafts — a group that includes the Falcons themselves — will be glued to the game in hopes of seeing the former Florida star show he was worth the fuss.
New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m.
Sam Darnold gets a chance to take revenge on the team that ditched him in favor of fresh-faced rookie QB Zach Wilson, but more importantly, he gets a chance to prove that he is, you know, actually good at football. Whether Carolina’s bet on him pays off is of major concern to the fantasy world, considering that Darnold is at the helm of an attack featuring kingpin RB Christian McCaffrey and three exciting WRs in D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and Terrace Marshall.
Then there’s Wilson, who will be counted on by those with Corey Davis on their squads to continue peppering the veteran wideout with targets. Rookie WR Elijah Moore, who inspired a seemingly endless stream of hosannas from Jets beat writers during offseason practices and training camp before missing the preseason with a leg injury, finally gets unveiled to the world. In addition, there’s some intel to be gleaned at running back, where New York is expected to go with a committee featuring Tevin Coleman, Michael Carte, Ty Johnson and maybe even Lamical Perine. Or is Johnson at the head of that committee?
Green Bay Packers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m.
With Jameis Winston replacing Drew Brees, there would be more than enough intrigue surrounding the Saints’ offense, but now we also get to see how they fare without injured star Michael Thomas in the lineup. WR Marquez Callaway went from zero to 60 in a hurry in draft rankings this summer, and an even more out-of-nowhere player, TE Juwan Johnson, could become a hot commodity on waiver wires if he picks up where he left off in preseason games. After New Orleans waived RB Latavius Murray, they might heap even more on Alvin Kamara’s plate or let unheralded backup Tony Jones play a version of the old Pierre Thomas role.
We know Aaron Rodgers will fixate on Davante Adams, but it’s less clear who Green Bay’s No. 2 pass-catcher might be. Veteran Randall Cobb was thought to have been brought back at Rodgers’s behest, which would seem to bode well, but heretofore inconsistent WR Marques Valdez-Scantling reportedly took a big step forward in training camp and TE Robert Tonyan might still be a favored option near the end zone.
NFL plans Sept. 11 remembrances
The NFL said there will be a Sept. 11 tribute video simulcast on CBS and Fox just before the start of Sunday’s 1 p.m. Eastern time games to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
NFL players will wear 9/11 ribbon helmet decals during the Week 1 games. Coaches and team personnel will wear 9/11 pins. NYPD, FDNY and Port Authority PD hats will be worn by personnel at the Giants and Jets games.
Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a written statement released Saturday by the NFL: “We pause today to remember those who lost their lives and the brave first responders who came to their aid 20 years ago. As we stop to reflect on the impact of that unimaginable day, we pray for the families and loved ones left behind. We will not forget. The spirit of resiliency displayed on 9/11 endures to this day. We pledge to continue to always look for ways to serve the communities around us.”
All of Sunday’s NFL games cleared for kickoff under protocols
All 14 games on the first Sunday of the NFL season have been cleared for kickoff under the league’s coronavirus protocols and will be played as scheduled, according to a person familiar with the situation.
Not all results were available from the most recent round of leaguewide testing, according to that person, but only unvaccinated players and those players who request additional testing or have a concern were being tested.
About 93.5 percent of NFL players are vaccinated. The NFL and other major professional sports leagues, with their high vaccination rates and strict protocols featuring frequent testing, already are in compliance — and beyond — with the requirements for U.S. businesses in President Biden’s new vaccination mandate.
The NFL continues to express confidence in its protocols, even after the NFL Players Association renewed its call for a return to daily leaguewide testing of all players and staffers — including those who are vaccinated — amid the surge of the highly transmissible delta variant.
The league has said it plans to play a complete season without adding an extra week to the regular season to accommodate any rescheduled games. The NFL has threatened to impose forfeits if any games cannot be played because of outbreaks caused by unvaccinated players or staffers and cannot be rescheduled. The National Women’s Soccer League forced the Washington Spirit to forfeit a game Saturday because of what it called protocol breaches.