With Jameis Winston replacing Drew Brees, there would be more than enough intrigue surrounding the Saints’ offense, but now we also get to see how they fare without injured star Michael Thomas in the lineup. WR Marquez Callaway went from zero to 60 in a hurry in draft rankings this summer, and an even more out-of-nowhere player, TE Juwan Johnson, could become a hot commodity on waiver wires if he picks up where he left off in preseason games. After New Orleans waived RB Latavius Murray, they might heap even more on Alvin Kamara’s plate or let unheralded backup Tony Jones play a version of the old Pierre Thomas role.