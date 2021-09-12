Another change concerns officiating, with the NFL saying it will more strictly enforce taunting rules, with refs throwing a flag for “baiting or taunting acts or words” and “abusive, threatening or insulting language or gestures.”
Social justice messages will continue to be part of the experience, with the league allowing players to choose a decal with one of six messages for the back of their helmets: “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “It Takes All of Us,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Inspire Change” or “Say Their Stories.” The messages “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” will continue to be displayed on the field near the end zones.
As the first Sunday of what now is a 17-game season arrives, here’s a look at a few key Week 1 matchups.
All times Eastern.
1
Jaguars at Texans
CBS
1
Chargers at Washington
CBS
1
Seahawks at Colts
Fox
1
Jets at Panthers
CBS
1
Vikings at Bengals
Fox
1
Cardinals at Titans
CBS
1
49ers at Lions
Fox
1
Steelers at Bills
CBS
1
Eagles at Falcons
Fox
4:25
Browns at Chiefs
CBS
4:25
Packers vs. Saints (in Jacksonville, Fla.)
Fox
4:25
Broncos at Giants
Fox
4:25
Dolphins at Patriots
CBS
8:20
Bears at Rams
NBC
1 p.m. games
Jets at Panthers: The New York Jets aren’t ordinarily appointment viewing, but this team has a quarterback anointed the next Patrick Mahomes by no less than Tony Romo. “It’s rare for me to say someone has the ability to get in the stratosphere of a Mahomes, but I think this kid actually has that ability,” Romo said of rookie Zach Wilson. “... He can make up for a lot of weaknesses in a lot of areas for a football team.” Heaven knows the Jets have long had a lot of weaknesses in a lot of areas. They will be tested right off the bat, facing Sam Darnold, their former franchise face, who will start for the Panthers, and there’s a warning for Robert Saleh: Coaches are 1-12-1 in their NFL debuts in Week 1 since 2018, with Green Bay’s Matt LaFleur the lone winner in that span.
Steelers at Bills: The Steelers weren’t budging from their stance on T.J. Watt, last year’s NFL leader in sacks, as his training camp holdout threatened to spill over into the regular season. Watt was in camp but participated only in individual drills, and he practiced with the team for the first time Wednesday before he finally agreed to a four-year contract extension Thursday that makes him the league’s highest-paid defensive player. Buffalo’s dynamic offense will provide an immediate test of whether Watt’s missed time had an effect on him.
Late afternoon games
Packers vs. Saints: Aaron Rodgers’s scorched earth tour begins as Green Bay plays Drew Brees-less New Orleans in a game moved to Jacksonville because of Hurricane Ida. Rodgers, who called his murky future with Green Bay a “beautiful mystery” with a veiled reference to a Michael Jordan-esque “Last Dance” season, won’t have the security provided by all-pro offensive linemen David Bakhtiari, who is out at least six weeks as he recovers from knee surgery at the end of last season, and Corey Linsley, who is now with the Chargers. In their place are two rookies: Josh Myers at center (the first time since 2014 that Rodgers has had a rookie at the position) and Royce Newman at right guard. At least they won’t have to deal with the noise in the Superdome. In seven career games in Florida, Rodgers is 3-4 with a 78.1 passer rating.
Browns at Chiefs: Right off the bat, the Browns, the favorites to win the AFC North, face a stern test of just how ready they are to occupy the NFL’s stratosphere. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt lead a two-pronged rushing attack, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. returns from a knee injury, and a talented offensive line can help ease the pressure on Baker Mayfield. The Chiefs won the January playoff meeting between the teams, even after Patrick Mahomes exited in the third quarter with a concussion. Before that injury, he was on pace to carve up the Browns for roughly 350 passing yards.
Dolphins at Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones start in what may be a budding AFC East rivalry. What’s not to like about a matchup of quarterbacks who helped lead Alabama to a berth in three of the past four national championship games? Jones replaces Cam Newton and becomes the first Patriots rookie to start a season opener since Drew Bledsoe in 1993. “You can always be nervous,” he admitted, “but you can’t play nervous.” Tagovailoa, in his second NFL season, won’t be looking over his shoulder any longer to see whether Ryan Fitzpatrick is taking his job. Tagovailoa was intercepted three times in a season-ending loss to the Bills as Miami missed the playoffs, but the job is his. “To me, there’s talent and then there’s experience,” he told NFL Network in August. “No matter how much talent you have, I don’t think it ever overrides experience.”
Sunday night
Bears at Rams: Los Angeles comes into the game as a trendy preseason pick to play in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at it’s new digs, SoFi Stadium. In Matthew Stafford, the team has a quarterback who never got over the hump in Detroit, and Coach Sean McVay is positively giddy. The Bears arrive with no such certainty at quarterback, a contributing factor to the murkiness surrounding the future of Coach Matt Nagy. The job belongs to Andy Dalton, with rookie Justin Fields waiting in the wings. Fields, the No. 11 pick in the draft, may have been the fans’ choice to start based on his preseason stats, but Nagy is going with Dalton — for now. The leash for Dalton, who signed a one-year contract after spending last season with the Cowboys, may be short, but he wasn’t expressing concern, saying that “looking over your shoulder [is] the worst thing you can do.” Good thing, because Nick Foles is also on the roster.