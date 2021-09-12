Bears at Rams: Los Angeles comes into the game as a trendy preseason pick to play in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13 at it’s new digs, SoFi Stadium. In Matthew Stafford, the team has a quarterback who never got over the hump in Detroit, and Coach Sean McVay is positively giddy. The Bears arrive with no such certainty at quarterback, a contributing factor to the murkiness surrounding the future of Coach Matt Nagy. The job belongs to Andy Dalton, with rookie Justin Fields waiting in the wings. Fields, the No. 11 pick in the draft, may have been the fans’ choice to start based on his preseason stats, but Nagy is going with Dalton — for now. The leash for Dalton, who signed a one-year contract after spending last season with the Cowboys, may be short, but he wasn’t expressing concern, saying that “looking over your shoulder [is] the worst thing you can do.” Good thing, because Nick Foles is also on the roster.