All season long, Djokovic seemed impregnable on both sides of the ball, taking everything perfectly on balance, haunches right over heels, and hitting out from his belt. He was the fittest man and the quickest, most fluid mover in the game. It was all but impossible to get him out of position, and he seemed to almost take pleasure in dropping a set only to whip someone in four or five, knowing that he would wear him out in the end. The opponent he beat in five sets in the semifinals, Alexander Zverev, remarked that on the most important points in big matches, there was no opponent more difficult to face than Djokovic. “He plays the best tennis when he needs to,” Zverev said.