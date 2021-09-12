What to read about the 2021 NFL season
Scores | Stats | Standings | Teams | Transactions | Washington Football
• In the NFL, speed has always mattered. Now it’s everything.
• Clayton: NFL playoff picks for the 2021 season, including the Super Bowl champ
• Preseason NFL power rankings: It’s the Buccaneers and Chiefs until proven otherwise
• Deshaun Watson’s future remains murky as trade rumors fly and the NFL season approaches
• Eight outrageous (but not impossible) predictions for the 2021 NFL season
• Patriots release Cam Newton, turn to Mac Jones as starter
Go deeper
• The NFL once viewed sports betting as a threat. Now the league wants the action.
• How ‘race-norming’ was built into the NFL concussion settlement
• Andy Ross always wanted to be in the NFL agent business. Now he wonders where it’s going.
• For NFL teams with unvaccinated quarterbacks, this could be a long, complicated season
• Jaguars fans hope Trevor Lawrence is their savior. He seems unfazed by the pressure.
• The NFL’s new single-digit jerseys are inspiring excitement and a little grumbling
2021 NFL draft coverage: Winners and losers | Grades | Free agency grades
Super Bowl LV: Recap | Highlights | Photos
Watch football smarter: Gaps | QB protection | Pass routes | Route concepts | Pass coverage