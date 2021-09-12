“It was good,” Stafford told NBC after the game. “There were some great plays out there [and] obviously some of them we want back. But it was just great to be part of a win on opening night, great to be part of this team. I’m so happy to be part of this team. There are so many great players, so many great coaches. I’m lucky to be with them and just happy we got the win tonight.”
All three of Stafford’s touchdown throws went to wide receivers: 67 yards to Van Jefferson, 56 yards to Cooper Kupp and two yards to Robert Woods. Another would-be touchdown pass to Kupp was overturned by an instant replay review that showed Kupp was down by contact inside the 1-yard line. That set up a one-yard touchdown plunge by running back Darrell Henderson.
This was exactly why the Rams sent a pair of first-round draft picks and a third-round choice--along with quarterback Jared Goff—to the Detroit Lions for Stafford, a former Pro Bowl selection who has a 5,000-yard passing season on his NFL resume. They are two seasons removed from their Super Bowl defeat to the New England Patriots, and the Rams are intent upon returning to the championship-contending mix.
Stafford completed 20 of 26 passes for 321 yards in his Rams unveiling. He didn’t throw an interception and his passer rating of 156.1 was not far from a perfect 158.3. He made things work for Coach Sean McVay’s offense on a night when the running game was not prominent.
“He did a great job calling the game,” Stafford said. “I mean, shoot, we had some guys wide open for some huge plays. Our guys made great plays on the outside. We’re constantly talking to each other, trying to see where each other’s at. I’ve got great trust in him and I think he’s got a lot of trust in me to go out there and execute what comes to mind to him. And our guys up front did a heck of a job keeping me clean tonight, letting me operate and do my thing.”
Kupp had seven catches for 108 yards. Jefferson finished with 80 receiving yards, and tight end Tyler Higbee had 68 more.
“I think that’s when we’re at our best,” Stafford said. “When the other team doesn’t know where the ball is going to go and I do, I feel like we’re in a good place.”
McVay improved to 5-0 in season-opening games as head coach of the Rams. The night at SoFi Stadium began with famed ring announcer Michael Buffer making his signature, “Let’s get ready to ruuuummmble!!!” call to the crowd. The Bears hung tough for as long as they could. Their new quarterback, Andy Dalton, committed a pair of first-half turnovers, throwing an end-zone interception and losing a fumble.
“We don’t got no turnover chain,” Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said in a postgame news conference. “I mean, we get paid to do this. We get checks. Our checks are going to clear. It’s cool. It’s a vibe. It’s fun, a lot of fun.”
Justin Fields, the Bears’ prized rookie quarterback, rotated into the lineup here and there and made an impact, completing both his passes and running for a three-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
“I think that for him, the times that he got in there, that he did well, it being his first game,” Bears Coach Matt Nagy said. “... We’ll continue to keep growing with that stuff and see what we want to do with that.”
The Bears were within 20-14 after Fields’s touchdown. But they couldn’t keep pace, and Nagy undoubtedly will face renewed questioning about when he might switch from Dalton to Fields as his starter.
“We’ve got to just keep having him grow and keep staying positive,” Nagy said in his news conference afterward. “But he’s certainly a weapon.”
The Bears’ quarterback plans remain a work in progress. The Rams have no such angst. Their move to upgrade at the position paid off handsomely on opening night.
“I feel great,” Stafford told NBC. “It’s a beautiful stadium…. The people of L.A. filled it and were loud for us, which was amazing. It’s just fun to be part of it. I’m as happy as I could be.”
Read below for game details.
Matthew Stafford throws third TD pass, this one to Robert Woods
Matthew Stafford’s third touchdown pass of the night came on a two-yard toss to wide receiver Robert Woods, who made a leaping catch in the back of the end zone and managed to get both feet down in bounds. Stafford has thrown for 321 yards and his passer rating for the evening is up to 156.1, not far from a perfect 158.3. (Rams 34, Bears 14 with 3:17 left in the 4th quarter)
Bears fail on fourth down again
Coach Matt Nagy opted against a 48-yard field goal attempt and left his offense on the field for a fourth-and-15 try from the L.A. 30-yard line. Andy Dalton threw an incompletion for the third failed fourth-down attempt of the game for the Bears, one of which resulted in a fumble lost by Dalton. (Rams 27, Bears 14 with 10:01 left in the 4th quarter)
Rams respond with Darrell Henderson’s touchdown run
The Rams replied to the Bears’ workmanlike touchdown drive with a relatively quick strike, moving 75 yards in eight plays and just less than three minutes. Running back Darrell Henderson scored on a one-yard touchdown plunge after a would-be touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the previous play was overturned by an instant replay review that showed Kupp down by contact short of the goal line. Stafford had a 37-yard completion to tight end Tyler Higbee earlier in the drive. (Rams 27, Bears 14 with 1:19 left in the 3rd quarter)
Justin Fields’s first NFL touchdown gets the Bears back in it again
The Bears keep hanging around in this game. They held the ball for 16 plays, took more than 9½ minutes off the clock and got rookie quarterback Justin Fields’s first NFL touchdown run. Fields, who has made occasional appearances during the game in relief of Andy Dalton, scored the touchdown on a three-yard option-play keeper. The Bears’ drive covered 81 yards. (Rams 20, Bears 14 with 4:14 left in the 3rd quarter)
Rams reclaim control with long TD pass from Stafford to Kupp
Matthew Stafford provided his second long touchdown pass of the night for the Rams, teaming with wide receiver Cooper Kupp for a 56-yard strike. The Chicago secondary left Kupp wide open, and Stafford made an easy throw even while Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was penalized for roughing the passer. On the previous play, Stafford had connected with wideout Robert Woods for 19 yards on a third-and-10 play. (Rams 20, Bears 7 with 13:52 left in the 3rd quarter)
Rams lead Bears, 13-7, at halftime in Matthew Stafford’s unveiling
The Rams lead the Bears, 13-7, at halftime at SoFi Stadium in the first Sunday night game of the NFL season.
Expectations are high for the Rams after their offseason trade for quarterback Matthew Stafford. They sprinted to a 13-0 lead, aided by a 67-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to wide receiver Van Jefferson. Kicker Matt Gay added a pair of field goals.
The Bears were stumbling along on offense against the Rams, who had the league’s top-ranked defense last season. Quarterback Andy Dalton, in his Bears debut, threw an end zone interception and lost a fumble. The fumble came on one of two failed fourth-down attempts by the Bears. It was easy to wonder when Coach Matt Nagy might have to turn to prized rookie quarterback Justin Fields, who made a brief first-half appearance and completed his first NFL pass.
But the Bears steadied themselves, at least temporarily, and got back into the game with a three-yard touchdown run by David Montgomery 34 seconds before halftime. (Rams 13, Bears 7 at halftime)
David Montgomery’s touchdown run gets the Bears back in the game
The Bears have gotten back into the game with a touchdown drive just before halftime. Running back David Montgomery plowed his way into the end zone from three yards away. The Bears moved 55 yards in nine plays. (Rams 13, Bears 7 with 34 seconds left in the 2nd quarter)
Bears, sputtering on offense, punt this time on fourth and short
Bears Coach Matt Nagy opted against a fourth-down attempt this time, after two failed tries. Nagy had the Bears punt on fourth and two from the L.A. 47-yard line. The Rams might have gotten away with a defensive pass interference that went uncalled on a third-down incompletion. But whatever the case, the Chicago offense is going nowhere with Andy Dalton at quarterback, at least thus far. (Rams 13, Bears 0 with 7:18 left in the 2nd quarter)
Rams get another field goal after fourth-down conversion
The Rams added to their lead with a 22-yard field goal by kicker Matt Gay. They converted on fourth and one from the Chicago 32-yard line with a 13-yard completion from Matthew Stafford to wide receiver Van Jefferson. The Rams had a first down at the Chicago 2-yard line. But a first-down run lost two yards and Stafford threw incompletions on second and third downs. (Rams 13, Bears 0 with 11:39 left in the 2nd quarter)
Andy Dalton loses fumble for Bears on another failed fourth down
It’s really, really not going well for Andy Dalton and the Bears in the opening quarter at SoFi Stadium. They failed for the second time on a fourth-down attempt. This time, Dalton was sacked and lost a fumble on a fourth-and-four try from the L.A. 38-yard line. Dalton has two turnovers in his first three drives with the Bears, having thrown an end zone interception earlier. (Rams 10, Bears 0 with 1:14 left in the 1st quarter)
Rams add field goal to increase lead to 10-0
The Rams have had the ball twice and have 10 points after kicker Matt Gay connected on a 53-yard field goal. The Rams moved 24 yards after the failed fourth-down attempt by the Bears. (Rams 10, Bears 0 with 4:39 left in the 1st quarter)
Bears fail on fourth-down try
Things are not going well so far for the Bears. Coach Matt Nagy left his offense on the field for a fourth-and-four attempt from the L.A. 41-yard line. But Andy Dalton threw incomplete for wide receiver Allen Robinson. (Rams 7, Bears 0 with 7:17 left in the 1st quarter)
Rams get going with long TD from Stafford to Jefferson
Matthew Stafford’s first drive with the Rams ended with a 67-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Van Jefferson. Stafford rolled to his left and launched an on-target throw to Jefferson, who was open behind the Chicago secondary. Jefferson made the catch, took a few strides and fell to the turf around the 12-yard line. But he went untouched by two Bears defenders, got up and reached the end zone. (Rams 7, Bears 0 with 10:36 left in the 1st quarter)
Justin Fields debuts but Andy Dalton throws end-zone interception
An eventful and promising opening drive for the Bears included Justin Fields’s NFL debut and ended with Andy Dalton throwing an end zone interception. Famed ring announcer Michael Buffer barely had finished making his signature, “Let’s get ready to ruuuummmble!!!” call to open the night at SoFi Stadium when the Bears got a 50-yard kickoff return by Khalil Herbert. Fields took over briefly during the opening drive and completed a nine-yard pass to wide receiver Marquise Goodwin. But Dalton reentered the game and, on a third and six play from the L.A. 8-yard line, had a pass tipped by one Rams defender and then intercepted in the end zone by cornerback David Long Jr. (Bears 0, Rams 0 with 11:54 left in the 1st quarter)