“He did a great job calling the game,” Stafford said. “I mean, shoot, we had some guys wide open for some huge plays. Our guys made great plays on the outside. We’re constantly talking to each other, trying to see where each other’s at. I’ve got great trust in him and I think he’s got a lot of trust in me to go out there and execute what comes to mind to him. And our guys up front did a heck of a job keeping me clean tonight, letting me operate and do my thing.”