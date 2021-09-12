Washington’s performance was wrought with issues, especially early. The No. 2 defense in total yards allowed last season missed multiple tackles and allowed Herbert to make easy work of the secondary. Its defensive line appeared out of sync as coordinator Jack Del Rio altered the personnel. On third and 10 in the red zone on the Chargers’ opening drive, Washington showed a five-man front that included only one starter, Jonathan Allen. James Smith-Williams, in for Sweat on the edge, was called for a neutral-zone infraction that helped set up a touchdown for Los Angeles.