It had plenty as it was. It had Oregon going into titanic Ohio State and winning 35-28 in the outcome of the year so far, opening up a giant can of who-knew, Pac-12 physicality on the Buckeyes. It had Jacksonville State (Ala.) of the FCS getting a mind-boggling 59-yard touchdown pass on the final play to win 20-17 at Florida State, from Zerrick Cooper to Damond Philyaw-Johnson, who caught the ball 19 yards shy of the end zone and still managed to zigzag in through two defenders who appeared to lack GPS to find him. It had the lately troubled Stanford, which really ought not go into Southern California and lead 42-13 in the fourth quarter, going into Southern California and leading 42-13 in the fourth quarter (before winning 42-28).