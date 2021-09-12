Tennis fans have already witnessed history in one U.S. Open final this weekend with Emma Raducanu becoming the first qualifier in the Open era to win a major title — now it’s the men’s turn.

Novak Djokovic is chasing not only a 21st major title, which would put him one ahead of career rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, but a Grand Slam — winning the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in the same year — a feat that hasn’t happened in men’s tennis since Rod Laver completed one in 1969.

Follow along for live updates.

What to know about Sunday’s final

  • Matchup: Novak Djokovic vs. Daniil Medvedev.
  • Location: New York.
  • Time: 4 p.m.
  • TV: ESPN.
  • Streaming: ESPN+.