Follow along for live updates.
What to know about Sunday’s final
The path to the final
It’s no surprise that top-seeded Novak Djokovic and second-seeded Daniil Medvedev are the last men standing in New York. Medvedev, a lanky 25-year-old Russian, has rocketed up the rankings since his incredible run in the summer of 2019 that culminated in a thriller of a five-set U.S. Open final against Rafael Nadal and sits squarely in the group of young contenders who appear poised to lead men’s tennis whenever Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic finally relinquish their hold on the game.
The No. 2 player in the world dropped just one set during his fortnight at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals. Otherwise, Medvedev sailed through his matches and took down two seeded players along the way: No. 12 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in a straightforward semifinal win and No. 24 seed Dan Evans in the fourth round.
Djokovic has perhaps had an ever-so slightly more challenging draw in that he had to face fourth-seeded Alexzander Zverev in the semifinals, last year’s U.S. Open finalist and the man who defeated him at the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.
He also played a rematch of this year’s Wimbledon final in the quarterfinals, beating No. 6 seed Matteo Berrettini once again, and toppled American upstart Jenson Brooksby with the crowd staunchly against him in the fourth round. One thing to note about Djokovic’s run? Don’t be surprised if he drops the first set before rebounding Sunday — he’s done it in every one of his matches at the U.S. Open from the third round on.