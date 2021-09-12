Follow along for live updates.
What to know about Sunday’s final
Rod Laver will award the U.S. Open trophy Sunday. Who else has completed the Grand Slam?
Because tournament organizers have a proper sense of occasion, Australian legend Rod Laver will be on hand at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday to award the U.S. Open trophy, in what could be a symbolic handoff.
Laver is the last man to complete the Grand Slam, but even if Novak Djokovic pulls off the feat against Daniil Medvedev, he’ll still have one over the Serbian champion — Laver won all four majors in a calendar year not just once, but twice: in 1969 as a professional and in 1962 as an amateur.
Others in the ultraexclusive club are Don Budge (1938), Maureen Connolly (1953), Margaret Court (1970) and Steffi Graf, who went a step further and also won the Olympics in 1988 to introduce what’s called the Golden Slam.
How do Medvedev and Djokovic match up?
Sunday’s championship is a rematch of this year’s Australian Open final in which Novak Djokovic defeated Daniil Medvedev in a tidy, three-set match. But with a Grand Slam on the line and Medvedev’s recent hot streak to bolster his confidence, Sunday could be a different story.
Medvedev enters the U.S. Open final having won 14 of his last 15 matches and has a fairly solid history against the Serbian champion — or, about as solid as one can have against Djokovic if your name isn’t Nadal or Federer — to lean on. The Russian has never beaten Djokovic in a best-of-five set match but he has bested him three times in best-of-three set bouts. And Medvedev is never better than when he’s on hard court.
Medvedev will be playing in his third major final and should rely on his deep arsenal of shots to get Djokovic moving around the court and overthinking his game. Djokovic is the best defender in men’s tennis, with the best return, and he will need it against one of the more diabolical players on tour.
Djokovic, of course, has his own strong history to rely on should the match go the distance: He is an astonishing 36-10 in fifth sets in his career.
The path to the final
It’s no surprise that top-seeded Novak Djokovic and second-seeded Daniil Medvedev are the last men standing in New York. Medvedev, a lanky 25-year-old Russian, has rocketed up the rankings since his incredible run in the summer of 2019 that culminated in a thriller of a five-set U.S. Open final against Rafael Nadal, and sits squarely in the group of young contenders who appear poised to lead men’s tennis whenever Roger Federer, Nadal and Djokovic finally relinquish their hold on the game.
The No. 2 player in the world dropped just one set during his two weeks at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarterfinals. Otherwise, Medvedev sailed through his matches and took down two seeded players along the way: No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime in a straightforward semifinal win and No. 24 Dan Evans in the fourth round.
Djokovic has perhaps had an ever-so slightly more challenging draw in that he had to face fourth-seeded Alexzander Zverev in the semifinals, last year’s U.S. Open finalist and the man who defeated him at the Olympics this summer in Tokyo.
He also played a rematch of this year’s Wimbledon final in the quarterfinals, beating No. 6 seed Matteo Berrettini once again, and toppled American upstart Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round with the crowd staunchly against him. One thing to note about Djokovic’s run? Don’t be surprised if he drops the first set before rebounding Sunday — he’s done it in every one of his matches at the U.S. Open from the third round on.