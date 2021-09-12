Pressuring Herbert will be a key to Washington opening the season with a win for the second straight year. The Chargers have four new starters along their offensive line, including first-round pick and left tackle Rashawn Slater, a former Northwestern standout who held his own against Young when the two went head-to-head in college. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was limited in practice by a hamstring injury last week, but is expected to play.