When on the field, Mostert has been an effective weapon for San Francisco. After spending his first three seasons in the league contributing mostly on special teams for the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears, the former Purdue track star averaged an impressive 5.7 yards per carry from 2018 through 2020. Last season he became the first NFL player since 1970 to start a season with back-to-back games featuring a touchdown play of at least 75 yards. In the 2020 NFC championship game, Mostert helped the 49ers reach the Super Bowl by trampling the Green Bay Packers for 220 yards and four touchdowns.