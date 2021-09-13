Automatic qualifiers
The top four players on the Ryder Cup European points list and the top five other players on the Ryder Cup world points list automatically qualified for the European team.
1. Jon Rahm: The world’s No. 1 player and U.S. Open champion, who is back for his second Ryder Cup, hasn’t finished worse than a tie for ninth since May. Curiously, Rahm has elected to play in this week’s Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif., the first event on the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 schedule and one that does not feature a particularly challenging field. He is the only player on either team to take the course the week before the Ryder Cup.
2. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood has had an overall middling season but seems to be rounding into form, with T-12 and T-2 finishes in his past two events on the European Tour.
3. Tyrrell Hatton: Since a tie for second at the Palmetto Championship in June, the Englishman has missed the cut in four of six tournaments.
4. Bernd Wiesberger: The Austrian does not play much in the United States — his most recent non-major on American soil was a missed cut at the Texas Open in April — but Wiesberger has won four times on the European Tour since 2019.
5. Matt Fitzpatrick: Back on the European Ryder Cup team for the first time since an 0-2 record in 2016, Fitzpatrick had a stretch of five top-11 finishes in seven events between February and April.
6. Rory McIlroy: The four-time major winner is back for his sixth Ryder Cup (he is 11-9-4 all-time at the event). He tied for third at the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. McIlroy had a pretty interesting take on the role of the Ryder Cup captain earlier this month: “The captain doesn’t hit any shots, and that’s what I always say. I played under some pretty average captains, I played under some really good captains, and we have won both times,” he said. “I’m not trying to play down the role of the captain, but I don’t think it’s as important as everyone thinks it is. The players are the ones on the golf course hitting the shots and holing the putts.”
7. Paul Casey: The 44-year-old Englishman first played in the Ryder Cup 17 years ago and has earned at least a half-point in nine of his 12 career matches. Casey has missed only one cut over his past 22 tournaments, with a win and nine other top-10 finishes over that stretch.
8. Viktor Hovland: Only 23, Hovland already has two PGA Tour wins plus one on the European Tour. He is the first Norwegian to make the European Ryder Cup team. Hovland also won the 2018 U.S. Amateur, a match-play event, in dominant fashion: He crushed Devin Bling, 6 and 5, in the final and trailed for all of one hole over his six matches.
9. Lee Westwood: The old man of the tournament at 48, Westwood nearly is as old as Harrington, his 50-year-old captain. It’s the 11th Ryder Cup for Westwood; when he played in his first in 1997, his teammate Hovland was all of eight days old. The Englishman had consecutive second-place finishes at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship in March.
Captain’s choices
Harrington chose the final three players to fill out the roster:
Sergio Garcia will be playing in his 10th Ryder Cup and is 22-12-7 all-time, earning the most points in European Ryder Cup history (25.5). After missing four straight cuts between the Masters and PGA Championship, Garcia has made eight of nine cuts worldwide and finished no worse than a tie for 26th.
Ian Poulter was chosen more for his Ryder Cup experience — he is 14-6-2 in six previous tournaments and never has lost a singles match — than for his recent form.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ryder Cup rookie Shane Lowry got to hold on to the claret jug as the 2019 British Open champion for a good two years. He hasn’t won a tournament since then, but he has four top-10 finishes this year and hasn’t missed a cut since the Arnold Palmer in March.
Left out
Justin Rose just lost out to Lowry in Harrington’s mind even though he is 13-8-2 all-time at the Ryder Cup. The Englishman probably would have qualified automatically had he made the FedEx Cup playoffs this year; instead, he three-putted his final hole at the Wyndham Championship to miss the playoffs by just more than one point.
