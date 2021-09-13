6. Rory McIlroy: The four-time major winner is back for his sixth Ryder Cup (he is 11-9-4 all-time at the event). He tied for third at the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits. McIlroy had a pretty interesting take on the role of the Ryder Cup captain earlier this month: “The captain doesn’t hit any shots, and that’s what I always say. I played under some pretty average captains, I played under some really good captains, and we have won both times,” he said. “I’m not trying to play down the role of the captain, but I don’t think it’s as important as everyone thinks it is. The players are the ones on the golf course hitting the shots and holing the putts.”