With Friendship Collegiate dropping out, Madison rejoins the rankings following a blowout win over Yorktown. After a season opening loss that knocked them out of the Top 20, the Warhawks have carried over the momentum of a special spring season and regained their form.
1. Gonzaga (3-0) Last ranked: 1
The Eagles posted their second shutout of the season, a 19-0 win over St. Mary’s Ryken.
Next game: Friday at St. Joseph’s Prep (Va.), 7 p.m.
2. St. John’s (3-0) LR: 2
The Cadets wasted no time on the road at Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), jumping out to a 24-point halftime lead en route to a 38-6 victory.
Next: Saturday vs. Life Christian Academy (Va.), 2 p.m.
3. Wise (1-0) LR: 3
After a long wait, the Pumas returned to the field Friday and took out their eager energy on Northwestern, 63-0.
Next: Friday vs. Laurel, 7 p.m.
4. Stone Bridge (3-0) LR: 4
The Bulldogs held off upset-minded No. 19 Freedom-Woodbridge, 38-35, to earn their third straight win over a strong Class 6 opponent.
Next: Friday vs. Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.
5. Good Counsel (2-1) LR: 5
Neeo Avery scored three touchdowns as the Falcons pounded Friendship Collegiate, 45-0.
Next: Friday vs. St. Frances (Md.), 7 p.m.
6. South County (1-0) LR: 6
The Stallions had a bye this week ahead of a big matchup with Westfield.
Next: Friday at Westfield, 7 p.m.
7. Quince Orchard (2-0) LR: 7
Martavian Davis and Jalen Husky found the end zone for the Cougars in a 20-13 win over Paint Branch.
Next: Friday at Walter Johnson, 7 p.m.
8. Archbishop Spalding (2-0) LR: 8
Lavain Scruggs’s pick six was part of a scoring onslaught for the Cavaliers in a 48-0 drubbing of Pallotti.
Next: Friday at Archbishop Curley (Md.), 7 p.m.
9. Tuscarora (3-0) LR: 9
The Huskies kept their perfect start alive by beating Champe in a shootout, 42-35.
Next: Friday vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.
10. DeMatha (2-1) LR: 10
Freshman quarterback Denzel Gardner stepped up for the Stags in a 42-6 win over Episcopal.
Next: Friday vs. Friendship Collegiate, 7 p.m.
11. C.H. Flowers (2-0) LR: 11
The Jaguars put up 28 points in the first quarter of a 49-0 blowout of High Point.
Next: Friday at Eleanor Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
12. Northwest (2-0) LR: 12
The Jaguars have yet to concede a point this season, earning a 42-0 shutout of Clarksburg on Friday.
Next: Friday vs. Gaithersburg, 6:30 p.m.
13. Unity Reed (3-0) LR: 13
After beating Woodbridge on Saturday, the Lions have started 3-0 for the second time in three seasons.
Next: Friday at No. 19 Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
14. Archbishop Carroll (2-0) LR: 14
The Lions’ game against H.D. Woodson was canceled due to health and safety concerns.
Next: Friday at Wilson, 6 p.m.
15. Independence (3-0) LR: 17
The Tigers passed a private school test with flying colors, beating Bishop Ireton 42-6.
Next: Friday at Washington (W.V.), 7 p.m.
16. Broad Run (3-0) LR: 19
The Spartans posted a second straight shutout, stifling Loudoun Valley in a 35-0 win.
Next: Friday at Lightridge, 7 p.m.
17. Sherwood (2-0) LR: 20
The Warriors earned an impressive 31-28 win over Frederick County’s Urbana.
Next: Friday at Blake, 6:30 p.m.
18. Dunbar (1-0) LR: 18
The Crimson Tide’s game against Landon was canceled due to health and safety concerns.
Next: Friday vs. Coolidge, 6 p.m.
19. Freedom-Woodbridge (2-1) LR: 15
The Eagles gave No. 4 Stone Bridge a fright but ultimately fell, 38-35.
Next: Friday vs. No. 13 Unity Reed, 7 p.m.
20. Madison (2-1) LR: NR
An opening week loss to No. 4 Stone Bridge has been the only moment of concern for the Warhawks, who have rolled otherwise.
Next: Sept. 24 at Langley, 7 p.m.
Dropped out: No. 16 Friendship Collegiate
On the bubble: Eleanor Roosevelt, Northern, Robinson, Rock Creek Christian, Westfield
