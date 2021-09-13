The area’s best teams handled their business this weekend, as the Top 20 suffered just two defeats. Both of them came against ranked opponents, as Freedom-Woodbridge fell to Stone Bridge and Friendship Collegiate lost against Good Counsel.

Not only did most of the 20 win, but they won in style: Eight of the 17 wins were shutouts. Two local games — Carroll vs. H.D. Woodson and Dunbar vs. Landon — were canceled due to health and safety concerns.

With Friendship Collegiate dropping out, Madison rejoins the rankings following a blowout win over Yorktown. After a season opening loss that knocked them out of the Top 20, the Warhawks have carried over the momentum of a special spring season and regained their form.

1. Gonzaga (3-0) Last ranked: 1

The Eagles posted their second shutout of the season, a 19-0 win over St. Mary’s Ryken.

Next game: Friday at St. Joseph’s Prep (Va.), 7 p.m.

2. St. John’s (3-0) LR: 2

The Cadets wasted no time on the road at Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), jumping out to a 24-point halftime lead en route to a 38-6 victory.

Next: Saturday vs. Life Christian Academy (Va.), 2 p.m.

3. Wise (1-0) LR: 3

After a long wait, the Pumas returned to the field Friday and took out their eager energy on Northwestern, 63-0.

Next: Friday vs. Laurel, 7 p.m.

4. Stone Bridge (3-0) LR: 4

The Bulldogs held off upset-minded No. 19 Freedom-Woodbridge, 38-35, to earn their third straight win over a strong Class 6 opponent.

Next: Friday vs. Colonial Forge, 7 p.m.

5. Good Counsel (2-1) LR: 5

Neeo Avery scored three touchdowns as the Falcons pounded Friendship Collegiate, 45-0.

Next: Friday vs. St. Frances (Md.), 7 p.m.

6. South County (1-0) LR: 6

The Stallions had a bye this week ahead of a big matchup with Westfield.

Next: Friday at Westfield, 7 p.m.

7. Quince Orchard (2-0) LR: 7

Martavian Davis and Jalen Husky found the end zone for the Cougars in a 20-13 win over Paint Branch.

Next: Friday at Walter Johnson, 7 p.m.

8. Archbishop Spalding (2-0) LR: 8

Lavain Scruggs’s pick six was part of a scoring onslaught for the Cavaliers in a 48-0 drubbing of Pallotti.

Next: Friday at Archbishop Curley (Md.), 7 p.m.

9. Tuscarora (3-0) LR: 9

The Huskies kept their perfect start alive by beating Champe in a shootout, 42-35.

Next: Friday vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.

10. DeMatha (2-1) LR: 10

Freshman quarterback Denzel Gardner stepped up for the Stags in a 42-6 win over Episcopal.

Next: Friday vs. Friendship Collegiate, 7 p.m.

11. C.H. Flowers (2-0) LR: 11

The Jaguars put up 28 points in the first quarter of a 49-0 blowout of High Point.

Next: Friday at Eleanor Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

12. Northwest (2-0) LR: 12

The Jaguars have yet to concede a point this season, earning a 42-0 shutout of Clarksburg on Friday.

Next: Friday vs. Gaithersburg, 6:30 p.m.

13. Unity Reed (3-0) LR: 13

After beating Woodbridge on Saturday, the Lions have started 3-0 for the second time in three seasons.

Next: Friday at No. 19 Freedom-Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

14. Archbishop Carroll (2-0) LR: 14

The Lions’ game against H.D. Woodson was canceled due to health and safety concerns.

Next: Friday at Wilson, 6 p.m.

15. Independence (3-0) LR: 17

The Tigers passed a private school test with flying colors, beating Bishop Ireton 42-6.

Next: Friday at Washington (W.V.), 7 p.m.

16. Broad Run (3-0) LR: 19

The Spartans posted a second straight shutout, stifling Loudoun Valley in a 35-0 win.

Next: Friday at Lightridge, 7 p.m.

17. Sherwood (2-0) LR: 20

The Warriors earned an impressive 31-28 win over Frederick County’s Urbana.

Next: Friday at Blake, 6:30 p.m.

18. Dunbar (1-0) LR: 18

The Crimson Tide’s game against Landon was canceled due to health and safety concerns.

Next: Friday vs. Coolidge, 6 p.m.

19. Freedom-Woodbridge (2-1) LR: 15

The Eagles gave No. 4 Stone Bridge a fright but ultimately fell, 38-35.

Next: Friday vs. No. 13 Unity Reed, 7 p.m.

20. Madison (2-1) LR: NR

An opening week loss to No. 4 Stone Bridge has been the only moment of concern for the Warhawks, who have rolled otherwise.

Next: Sept. 24 at Langley, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 16 Friendship Collegiate

On the bubble: Eleanor Roosevelt, Northern, Robinson, Rock Creek Christian, Westfield

