The Navy offense was one of the worst in the nation last season and has been even worse in the first two games of 2021. It ranked No. 121 in points per game (16.6) last season and is No. 130, dead last, through two games this year with an average of five points. The offense ranked No. 124 in 2020 with 275 yards per game and is now No. 127 with 233 yards per game. The Midshipmen have scored 23 points over their past five games, and the 68-yard total against Air Force was the lowest the program has posted in a game since 1966.