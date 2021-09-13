The Navy offense was one of the worst in the nation last season and has been even worse in the first two games of 2021. It ranked 121st in points per game (16.6) last season and is 130th, dead last, through two games this year with an average of five points. The offense ranked 124th in 2020 at 275 yards per game and is now 127th at 233. The Midshipmen have scored 23 points over their past five games, and their 68-yard total against Air Force was the fewest the program has posted in a game since 1966.