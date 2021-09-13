Fox Sports had its own courtship with Manning, hiring Cooper, Peyton’s other brother, to do work for them while Peyton was still playing. The idea, according to a former Fox executive, was that it could be a sweetener to lure Manning at some point. When Fox landed the rights to Thursday Night Football in 2018, network president Eric Shanks, an Indiana native who had a Manning Indianapolis Colts jersey displayed on a wall in his office, reached out to Manning. Manning said no, but after the amount of that offer got back to Fox’s incumbent top analyst, Troy Aikman, Shanks hopped on a plane to St. Louis for a dinner with Aikman and his partner, Joe Buck, to iron out a new contract for the former Cowboys quarterback. Aikman signed up for Thursday Night Football and left the dinner with a raise.