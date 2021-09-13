Before Alcantara dominated, the Nationals activated infielder Jordy Mercer off the injured list and designated Adrián Sanchez for assignment. It was a quiet move, a swap of utility players, and a familiar spot for Sanchez. The 31-year-old signed with the Nationals as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2007. Only Zimmerman has been with the organization longer. But after he was effectively cut Monday, Sanchez will go on waivers, allowing the 29 other teams to claim him. If they don’t, which is likely, he’ll have the choice to elect free agency or take a minor league assignment.