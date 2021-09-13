So the 6-foot-5 right-hander settled for eight scoreless innings in a 3-0 win for the Marlins — plus a standing ovation once Bell’s hit, off a low slider, skipped to the wall in front of Washington’s bullpen. Ryan Zimmerman added the Nationals’ second hit once Alcantara exited their ninth shutout loss (but first since June 11). Alcantara threw 96 pitches, striking out seven with no walks. Paolo Espino, the Nationals’ starter, was sharp for five of his six innings, yielding a run on a walk and two hits in the first.
The Marlins (61-83) tacked on two insurance runs against Patrick Murphy in the ninth. Yet one was enough for Alcantara and reliever Dylan Floro. And the loss put Washington (59-85) two back of the Marlins in last place in the National League East.
“This is the hardest I’ve seen him throw,” Manager Dave Martinez said of Alcantara. “I mean, he was 99 to 100, a slider 93 to 94. He was hitting his spots. He was really good. Our guys were battling, putting balls in play, but he was that good.”
“I feel like you definitely have to get going just a little bit sooner,” Bell added on the speed of Alcantara’s pitches. “And I feel like, for the most part, it’s the movement that you’re more concerned with than the velocity.”
Before Alcantara dominated, the Nationals activated infielder Jordy Mercer off the injured list and designated Adrián Sanchez for assignment. It was a quiet move, a swap of utility players, and a familiar spot for Sanchez. The 31-year-old signed with the Nationals as an international free agent out of Venezuela in 2007. Only Zimmerman has been with the organization longer. But after he was effectively cut Monday, Sanchez will go on waivers, allowing the 29 other teams to claim him. If they don’t, which is likely, he’ll have the choice to elect free agency or take a minor league assignment.
History says he’ll choose the latter. He has for many years.
Mercer, 35, is a marginal upgrade of a deep bench option. He broke camp with the Nationals in April, once Carter Kieboom was sent down instead of beginning this year as the everyday third baseman. But Mercer was one of many players sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak, then missed stretches with quad and calf injuries. His latest setback, a left calf strain, had kept him out since July 24. The Nationals, then, are deciding who else could finish 2021 on the major league roster.
Alex Avila, a 34-year-old catcher, was activated from the IL on Sept. 1. Relievers Wander Suero and Sam Clay are back with the Nationals after stints with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings. Martinez told reporters Monday that he would like reliever Tanner Rainey, currently with Rochester, to end the year in Washington.
What about center fielder Victor Robles, who was optioned to Rochester on Aug. 31?
“Yeah, I mean, we’ll see,” Martinez said. “He’s working really hard on doing the things we asked him to do. We’ll keep an eye on him, as well, but we’ll see. I’d like to get him back here … but we’ll see how it goes.”
With two outs in the fourth, Juan Soto ripped an 111-mph grounder that looked bound for grass in center. That, of course, would have stopped the no-hitter early in its tracks. But the ball hit Alcantara’s left leg and ricocheted straight to first baseman Lewin Díaz. He fielded it and comfortably beat Soto to the bag.
Alcantara, meanwhile, walked slowly off the field. In the dugout, he had a long chat with Manager Don Mattingly before disappearing down the tunnel. A few relievers stretched in the bullpen, swinging their legs, windmilling arms in the humid air. But no one picked up a ball until Anthony Bender warmed up in the eighth. Alcantara pushed on, dizzying the Nationals with his high-90s fastball, a slider and a change-up.
His change had an average speed of 93.3, more than 4 mph faster than Espino’s four-seamer. His slider appeared to produce only flailing swings. The perfect game only disappeared when second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. bobbled a grounder and Keibert Ruiz reached to start the sixth. Then the no-hitter went on Bell’s line drive over the head of right fielder Jesús Sánchez an inning later.
“I felt relieved just being at first,” Bell said. “I knew that with [Yadiel Hernandez] coming up behind me, all it takes is one mistake and it’s a different ballgame.”
Since July 30, when the Nationals traded away eight veterans, only the Baltimore Orioles have fewer wins. But in that stretch, Washington’s offense has been solid — even consistent — with the 11th-best on-base-plus-slugging percentage across the majors. Alcantara wasn’t just picking on a young lineup that has rolled over and over.
The closest the Nationals have come to being no-hit was by Michael Wacha of the St. Louis Cardinals in September 2013, when Zimmerman legged out a chopper with two outs in the ninth. And thanks to Bell, who didn’t wait so long Monday, that remains the case.