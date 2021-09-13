Beyond last year, Harbaugh’s squads have always finished with at least eight wins, and they’ve hit the 10-win benchmark three times. Yet the hope of fans is tempered by skepticism. Lofty expectations lead to disappointment — all against the backdrop of their rival, Ohio State, consistently dominating. The Wolverines haven’t won a Big Ten title since 2004. They haven’t beaten Ohio State since 2011 and have done so only three times since the turn of the century. So this fan base remains “cautiously optimistic, heavy on the caution,” said John U. Bacon, who has written multiple books on Michigan football.