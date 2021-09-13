Wilson led the New York Jets to two late touchdown drives, keeping them in it despite scoring no points in the first half during a 19-14 loss to the Panthers. Lawrence passed for 332 yards and three touchdowns but also threw three interceptions against the Texans, including a bad one from his own end zone shortly before halftime. Jones played with poise and accuracy against Miami’s constant blitzes, but he needs improvement in the red zone and more help from his running backs — Damien Harris’s fumble cost him the chance to lead a game-winning drive for the Patriots late in the fourth quarter.